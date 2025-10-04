We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Today, Georgia is witnessing two major events: partially boycotted municipal elections and ‘peaceful revolution’ announced by a section of the country’s opposition.

Starting from June, when the election date had already been set, some opposition figures began announcing a ‘peaceful revolution’ to take place on the very same day, vowing to swiftly topple Georgian Dream’s rule. How? It remains unclear.

Proponents, including opera singer Paata Burchuladze and the UNM politician Levan Khabeishvili, have called for mass turnout on Rustaveli Avenue, though no specific plan has been outlined.

Yet the idea of a 4 October demonstration has spread beyond Khabeishvili’s and Burchuladze’s immediate audiences, gaining some visible traction on social media, including among younger activists.

The government has dismissed the idea as unserious but warned of force and arrests if ‘the law is broken’; At the same time, Khabeishvili was detained for publicly offering rewards to non-violent police officers.