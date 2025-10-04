Media logo

A peaceful revolution?

Avatar
by OC Media

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Today, Georgia is witnessing two major events: partially boycotted municipal elections and ‘peaceful revolution’ announced by a section of the country’s opposition.

Starting from June, when the election date had already been set, some opposition figures began announcing a ‘peaceful revolution’ to take place on the very same day, vowing to swiftly topple Georgian Dream’s rule. How? It remains unclear.

Explainer | What to expect from Georgia’s ‘scheduled revolution’ on 4 October
While some Georgians will vote in partially boycotted municipal elections on 4 October, calls for a ‘peaceful revolution’ are also being made.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia

Proponents, including opera singer Paata Burchuladze and the UNM politician Levan Khabeishvili, have called for mass turnout on Rustaveli Avenue, though no specific plan has been outlined.

Yet the idea of a 4 October demonstration has spread beyond Khabeishvili’s and Burchuladze’s immediate audiences, gaining some visible traction on social media, including among younger activists.

The government has dismissed the idea as unserious but warned of force and arrests if ‘the law is broken’; At the same time, Khabeishvili was detained for publicly offering rewards to non-violent police officers.

Avatar
OC Media
3423 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Live updates | Local elections in Georgia met with large protest

Former judge says he was almost driven to suicide by pressure from Georgian Dream-linked judges

Tskhinvali city court sentences 8 police officers in Inal Dzhabiev murder

Daghestani MMA fighter Erziman Bayramov suspected of hooliganism

PACE condemns democratic backsliding in Georgia, again

Review | My Grandmother — portraying the well-choreographed chaos of Soviet bureaucracy

Aliyev meets with Macron, Pashinyan, and other leaders in Copenhagen

Armenia and US kickstart consultations on Trump Route

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Awaiting Georgia’s uncertain 4 October

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 03 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org