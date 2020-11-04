Azerbaijani security services question activists over anti-war posts

At least three more Azerbaijani activists have been questioned by the State Security Service over their online activities, OC Media has learnt.

One of the activists, Seymur Nazar, was among the hundreds of people from Azerbaijan, Armenia, and throughout the world to sign a statement calling for peace.

He and another activist, who asked not to be named, told OC Media that they were questioned about their posts on social media critical of the war and of the Azerbaijani government. A third activist who also asked not to be named said he was questioned for criticising the government.

All three were released without charges.

Nazar, a long-time queer rights activist, reported that he visited the State Security Office with his lawyer Zibeyda Zakariyya on Tuesday after being summoned the previous day.

‘They were particularly interested in why I wrote a comment on Facebook asking for the lists of martyrs to be announced, which I made clear was because they are not a number, they are human beings’, Nazar told OC Media.

He was also questioned about a post asking people if they would vote for Ilham Aliyev if there were elections, which attracted a great deal of discussion.

Nazar said that the officers questioning him condemned him for what he wrote and told him to instead support the army. ‘I told them that I am against any war and that I support peace’, he said. He added that he was asked to delete all of the posts.

He also said they strongly suggested he refrain from writing anything on social media in future as it could dampen the public’s spirits and aid the other side.

The State Security Office of Azerbaijan had received numerous complaints online in regards to social media posts containing anti-war sentiments and opinions criticising Azerbaijani government.

They have previously questioned several other Azerbaijani activists for making anti-war statements.

A McDonald’s boycott

Another issue Nazar was questioned about was his stance on a boycott of McDonald’s, which has been widely discussed over the past week.

The local social media pages of the fast-food chain had initially joined many businesses in Azerbaijan in publicly supporting Azerbaijan’s stance in the war.

After waves of complaints to the main office of McDonald’s, the page issued a statement informing customers that they had deleted some of the posts in order to concentrate on ‘serving all groups of people’.

This caused anger from some in Azerbaijan resulting in various campaigns against McDonald’s and their employees.

In several posts on Facebook, Nazar was critical of the backlash, arguing that ‘international food chains have to be impartial and no other workers of the chain should be insulted because of one social media marketing worker’s mistake’.

He lamented that because of the boycott, workers may face financial insecurity during a time of war and pandemic, calculating that some of them had seen their salaries drop by 80%–90%.