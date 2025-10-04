Media logo

Burchuladze announces ‘declaration’ to be voted on by crowd

by OC Media

One of the initiators of today’s demonstration, opera singer and opposition figure Paata Burchuladze, said organisers would soon read aloud a ‘declaration’, calling today’s gathering a ‘the first national assembly in the history of Georgia’.

He said that of the people gathered ‘give it their vote […] from that moment we will be the owners of Georgia and not Bidzina Ivanishvili, and Bidzina Ivanishvili can leave in time and leave us alone’.

Paata Burchuladze earlier this evening at the rally. Photo: Tamar Shvelidze/OC Media. 

In a comment to Palitra News, Burchuladze did not specify how Georgian Dream would no longer be in power by reading the declaration.

‘I am here with my grandchild, and we did not come here to fight or to do something for someone. We are here peacefully, but if the Ministry of Internal Affairs lays a finger on my grandchild, or anyone’s grandchild, we will respond harshly’, he added.

