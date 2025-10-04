Burchuladze presents organising committee of today’s protest

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Opera singer and opposition figure Paata Burchuladze, one of the initiators of the so-called ‘peaceful revolution,’ has presented the organising committee for the 4 October rally.

The committee includes Irakli Nadiradze of the former ruling United National Movement (UNM) party, former Chief Prosecutor Murtaz Zodelava, Colonel Lasha Beridze, Secretary-General of Strategy Aghmashenebeli Paata Manjgaladze, and Burchuladze himself.

In a video posted on social media, Burchuladze said that the committee would lead the next steps of the movement.

‘We are the people organising this, and everyone should understand that future steps will come from us. We must all follow these steps to reach victory,’ he said.

He also urged participants to stay committed until the end and not to forget their flags, stressing that ‘victory is on our side’.