Work For Us
Business Development Manager
OC Media is looking for a Business Development Manager to join a dynamic and multinational team. In this position, you will be responsible for growing and managing commercial partnerships. The ideal candidate should have deep market knowledge and strong networking abilities.
It’s a full-time position in Tbilisi, Georgia. Hybrid format of work is possible upon agreement but non-remote is a preferred way of work.
Key Responsibilities:
- Identify potential clients within relevant industries for job listings, native advertising or other business development initiatives within OC Media.
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their business needs and goals.
- Serve as the primary point of contact for clients, ensuring clear communication and alignment on project goals, timelines, and deliverables.
- Monitor client satisfaction and work proactively to address any issues or concerns.
- Negotiate contract terms, pricing, and deliverables to close deals.
- Manage the execution of advertising campaigns, coordinating with internal teams to ensure timely delivery and high-quality output.
- Identify opportunities to upsell additional services, such as premium advertising packages or extended campaign durations.
- Prepare and present regular performance reports.
- Maintain accurate records of all client interactions, sales activities, and contracts in the CRM system.
Requirements:
- Fluent in both English and Georgian (written and spoken).
- Strong communication skills.
- Demonstrated ability to identify and pursue new business opportunities.
- Experience in managing and growing client relationships, ensuring high levels of satisfaction and retention.
- Self-motivated, proactive, and results-oriented, with a strong drive to meet and exceed targets.
- Experience in business development, sales, or account management, preferably in the media, advertising, or digital marketing industries would be an advantage.
- Proficient in using CRM software would be an advantage.
What we offer:
- Remuneration of $1,200–$1,800 gross per month, depending on experience, with the prospect of an increase in the future, or a commission-based salary;
- Flexible hours, open to negotiation;
- Two days of paid leave per month worked + Georgian national holidays taken flexibly (10–12 additional days of paid leave per year);
- Health insurance in Georgia;
- Paid maternity/paternity leave;
- Opportunities for professional development.
To apply, please write to [email protected] (subject: Business Development Manager) and include your CV, a cover letter, and three references.
Candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis until a suitable candidate is selected.