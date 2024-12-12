OC Media is looking for a Business Development Manager to join a dynamic and multinational team. In this position, you will be responsible for growing and managing commercial partnerships. The ideal candidate should have deep market knowledge and strong networking abilities.

It’s a full-time position in Tbilisi, Georgia. Hybrid format of work is possible upon agreement but non-remote is a preferred way of work.

Key Responsibilities:

Identify potential clients within relevant industries for job listings, native advertising or other business development initiatives within OC Media.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their business needs and goals.

Serve as the primary point of contact for clients, ensuring clear communication and alignment on project goals, timelines, and deliverables.

Monitor client satisfaction and work proactively to address any issues or concerns.

Negotiate contract terms, pricing, and deliverables to close deals.

Manage the execution of advertising campaigns, coordinating with internal teams to ensure timely delivery and high-quality output.

Identify opportunities to upsell additional services, such as premium advertising packages or extended campaign durations.

Prepare and present regular performance reports.

Maintain accurate records of all client interactions, sales activities, and contracts in the CRM system.

Requirements:

Fluent in both English and Georgian (written and spoken).

Strong communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to identify and pursue new business opportunities.

Experience in managing and growing client relationships, ensuring high levels of satisfaction and retention.

Self-motivated, proactive, and results-oriented, with a strong drive to meet and exceed targets.

Experience in business development, sales, or account management, preferably in the media, advertising, or digital marketing industries would be an advantage.

Proficient in using CRM software would be an advantage.

What we offer:

Remuneration of $1,200–$1,800 gross per month, depending on experience, with the prospect of an increase in the future, or a commission-based salary;

Flexible hours, open to negotiation;

Two days of paid leave per month worked + Georgian national holidays taken flexibly (10–12 additional days of paid leave per year);

Health insurance in Georgia;

Paid maternity/paternity leave;

Opportunities for professional development.

To apply, please write to [email protected] (subject: Business Development Manager) and include your CV, a cover letter, and three references.

Candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis until a suitable candidate is selected.