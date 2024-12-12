Media logo

Work For Us

Business Development Manager

OC Media is looking for a Business Development Manager to join a dynamic and multinational team. In this position, you will be responsible for growing and managing commercial partnerships. The ideal candidate should have deep market knowledge and strong networking abilities.

It’s a full-time position in Tbilisi, Georgia. Hybrid format of work is possible upon agreement but non-remote is a preferred way of work.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Identify potential clients within relevant industries for job listings, native advertising or other business development initiatives within OC Media.
  • Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients, understanding their business needs and goals.
  • Serve as the primary point of contact for clients, ensuring clear communication and alignment on project goals, timelines, and deliverables.
  • Monitor client satisfaction and work proactively to address any issues or concerns.
  • Negotiate contract terms, pricing, and deliverables to close deals.
  • Manage the execution of advertising campaigns, coordinating with internal teams to ensure timely delivery and high-quality output.
  • Identify opportunities to upsell additional services, such as premium advertising packages or extended campaign durations.
  • Prepare and present regular performance reports.
  • Maintain accurate records of all client interactions, sales activities, and contracts in the CRM system.

Requirements:

  • Fluent in both English and Georgian (written and spoken).
  • Strong communication skills.
  • Demonstrated ability to identify and pursue new business opportunities.
  • Experience in managing and growing client relationships, ensuring high levels of satisfaction and retention.
  • Self-motivated, proactive, and results-oriented, with a strong drive to meet and exceed targets.
  • Experience in business development, sales, or account management, preferably in the media, advertising, or digital marketing industries would be an advantage.
  • Proficient in using CRM software would be an advantage.

What we offer:

  • Remuneration of $1,200–$1,800 gross per month, depending on experience, with the prospect of an increase in the future, or a commission-based salary;
  • Flexible hours, open to negotiation;
  • Two days of paid leave per month worked + Georgian national holidays taken flexibly (10–12 additional days of paid leave per year);
  • Health insurance in Georgia;
  • Paid maternity/paternity leave;
  • Opportunities for professional development.

To apply, please write to [email protected] (subject: Business Development Manager) and include your CV, a cover letter, and three references.

Candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis until a suitable candidate is selected.

Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo
Copyright © 2024 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter