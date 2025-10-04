CEC records 28.2% voter turnout by 15:00

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has reported 991,651 voters, or 28.2% of the total, had cast their votes as of 15:00.



CEC spokesperson Natia Ioseliani reiterated her past comments that the voting process was taking place peacefully, but added that, ‘despite the fact that the parties involved are aware of the procedures for submitting complaints, we hear unsubstantiated accusations’.

According to her, five complaints have been filed so far which concern a violation of the rules for taking photos/videos; a violation of the rules for arranging the polling station; and the registration of voters outside the polling station.

The number of voters is lower than what was recorded in the last three local elections, as well as compared to the October 2024 parliamentary elections, which saw a 41.62% voter turnout by 15:00.