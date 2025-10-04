CEC records 7.85% voter turnout by 10:00

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced that as of 10:00, 7.85% of eligible voters had cast their ballots.

‘We would like to inform you that voter turnout as of 10:00 is 275,948 voters — the highest turnout is in the Racha-Lechkhumi region’, a CEC spokesperson said.

The number is slightly higher than in the 2021 local elections, which saw 7.41% of eligible voters participate by 10:00, and the 2017 local elections, which saw 6.74% vote. However, the number falls short of the 2024 turnout for parliamentary elections, which was recorded at 9.27% by the CEC.