CEC records 7.85% voter turnout by 10:00
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced that as of 10:00, 7.85% of eligible voters had cast their ballots.
‘We would like to inform you that voter turnout as of 10:00 is 275,948 voters — the highest turnout is in the Racha-Lechkhumi region’, a CEC spokesperson said.
The number is slightly higher than in the 2021 local elections, which saw 7.41% of eligible voters participate by 10:00, and the 2017 local elections, which saw 6.74% vote. However, the number falls short of the 2024 turnout for parliamentary elections, which was recorded at 9.27% by the CEC.