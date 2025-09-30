Media logo
Karachay–Cherkessia

Cherkessk resident fined for posting a rainbow picture on social media

Avatar
by Elizaveta Chukharova
The picture for which Melnikova was fined. Photo: social media.
The picture for which Melnikova was fined. Photo: social media.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

The Cherkessk City Court has found local resident Anastasia Melnikova guilty under an administrative article on the public display of the symbols of an ‘extremist organisation’ (‘the LGBT movement’), imposing a fine of ₽1,000 ($12).

According to the court decision, which was issued on 9 September, the case was based on images featuring rainbow symbols that had been posted on a VKontakte page in 2020. The case materials stated that officers from the Centre for Combating Extremism (‘Centre E’) discovered a profile under the name ‘your favourite not important’, which contained several pictures, including an image of clasped hands tied with a rainbow ribbon. According to the investigation, this page belonged to Melnikova.

Melnikova told the court that the profile had been created many years ago, and that she had not logged into it for the past five years. Despite the fact that the ‘LGBT movement’ in Russia was only recognised as ‘extremist’ by a Supreme Court ruling in November 2023, the authorities still charged Melnikova over the posts.

The ruling noted that Melnikova admitted guilt and expressed remorse, with the prosecutor thereby requesting the minimum penalty. The court also took into account a mitigating circumstance — Melnikova has three children, including two minors.

On 30 November 2023, the Supreme Court of Russia recognised the ‘international LGBT movement’ as an ‘extremist organisation’. Following the decision, administrative cases related to the display of certain symbols began to be initiated in various regions. In some cases, the cases ended with fines, in others with warnings.

According to the Russian independent media outlet Mozhem Obyasnit, over the past year, 61 administrative cases have been opened in Russia under similar articles related to the display of LGBT+ symbols. In a number of cases, the courts classified not only rainbow flags as ‘extremist symbols’, but also the rainbow itself, as well as photographs showing two girls holding hands.

The first administrative case after the introduction of the ban appeared in 2024. At that time, a court in Saratov fined photo artist Inna Mosina ₽1,500 ($18) for a rainbow flag on VKontakte. In May 2025, a resident of Bashkortostan was fined ₽2,000 ($24) for posting an emoji with the cover of a Pink Floyd album depicting a rainbow. In September, a court in Krasnoyarsk recognised the rainbow cover of the rap group Tyazhyolaya Atletika’s album ‘Injection’ as extremist symbols.

Head of Grozny state TV accuses Chechen emigrants of links to LGBTQ+ and Wahhabist groups
According to Chingiz Akhmadov, Chechens who left the republic simultaneously support radical Islam and are ‘gays’.
OC MediaElizaveta Chukharova
Karachay–Cherkessia
North Caucasus
Russia
Queer Rights
Human Rights
Freedom of Expression
Avatar
Elizaveta Chukharova
365 articles0 Followers

Liza was born and raised in Vladikavkaz and now lives in Prague. She has previously worked for RFE/RL, ASTRA, Belsat, and others. She is currently completing her Master's degree in Russian Studies at Charles University in Prague, specialising in the study of military and inter-ethnic conflicts in the North Caucasus. In her free time, Liza shoots feature films, writes about cinema, and travels — she has visited exactly 50 countries and is not going to stop there.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia investigates parents of jailed ex-ally of Ivanishvili

Explainer | What to expect from Georgia’s ‘scheduled revolution’ on 4 October

Azerbaijan complains about spread of fake news from Turkish media

Cherkessk resident fined for posting a rainbow picture on social media

Georgian opposition activist faces three-year jail term amid claims of political motives

Kobakhidze says he won’t congratulate Moldovan President Sandu on election results

​​Director and chief engineer of Elbrus cable car face charges after fatal accident

Opinion | The Velvet illusion: why Armenia’s so-called revolution wasn’t

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Azerbaijan’s toxic pro-government media cannot coexist with real peace

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 30 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org