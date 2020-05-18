Coronavirus live updates | Georgian Orthodox Church marks 17 May in ‘blessmobiles’



We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Monday, 18 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from the weekend:

The number of COVID-19 infections grew by 30 in Georgia and as of 18 May, the total number of confirmed infections stands at 701. Of that total, 432 have recovered and 12 have died.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the annual anti-queer rally on 17 May (the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia) was not held by the Georgian Orthodox Church and its supporters. Instead, priests rode around the city in ‘blessmobiles’, often in contravention of rules that limit private vehicles to a maximum of three occupants. They did not suffer legal consequences.

There was a spike in the number of infections in Armenia on Saturday with 239 new cases confirmed over 24 hours. As of 18 May, 4823 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, 2019 have recovered, and 61 have died.

Armenia’s Health Ministry has signed a decision mandating that COVID-19 tests only be conducted by laboratories certified by the state with a doctor’s prescription and that they be free of charge. This decision comes after several private laboratories started conducting paid coronavirus tests — the Ministry considers this unsafe.

The Health Ministry has also announced that over 40 elderly residents of the Nork Old Age Home in Yerevan, along with several staff members, have tested positive for COVID-19. The residents will be moved to hospitals to continue their treatment.

Read the latest stories: