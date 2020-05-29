Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | Abkhazia extends anti-corona restrictions until mid-June

29 May 2020
Abkhazian Prime Minister Aleksandr Ankvab chairing a meeting of the anti-coronavirus taskforce on 28 May. Official picture.
1h ago
29/05/2020

Summary


We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

29 May 2020, 09:00

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Friday, 29 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday

As the government reports a record 15 COVID-19 deaths in Armenia within 24 hours openDemocracy has revealed that a controversial health news website in the country spreading ‘incredibly dangerous’ COVID-19 misinformation was funded by US taxpayer money. 

COVID-19 misinformation has been ‘actively circulated’ in Georgia too. Conspiracy theories linking the novel coronavirus pandemic with 5G cellular technology are being spread by several Georgian online news outlets, two of which had been previously circulating disinformation coming from Russian state-run media, the Tbilisi-based Institute for the Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI) reports.

The authorities in Abkhazia have extended anti-coronavirus measures until 15 June, including a ban on mass public events, tourism, recreational facilities, and limitations on entry to Abkhazia except for diplomats, Russian military personnel, and freight drivers. 

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Read the latest stories:

By OC Media

