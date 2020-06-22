

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Monday, 22 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from over the weekend:

On Saturday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Armenia surpassed 20,000. As of today, there are 10,980 active cases in the country.

Armenian authorities have kept in place a state of emergency that was announced on 16 March, after the first 30 cases were confirmed.

On Friday, Abkhazia’s State Security Service announced that they would temporarily reopen the Enguri (Ingur) checkpoint with Georgia’s Western Samegrelo region to allow local residents to return to Abkhazia. According to them, the crossing will close again on 24 June.

The Abkhazian authorities said that they would check the health condition of returnees, without specifying further details.

On Sunday, the Head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that the ‘third stage’ of rescinding anti-coronavirus restrictions would start on Monday, which would include allowing free movement within the republic.

Kadyrov reminded residents through his Telegram channel to strictly follow recommendations of health authorities: wearing face masks and observing social distance.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Read the latest stories: