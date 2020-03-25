Coronavirus live updates | First confirmed case in Chechnya

<span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>

The test results of one of the three residents who returned to the republic from abroad have confirmed a diagnosis of Covid-19. Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov wrote in his Telegram channel that ‘all measures have been taken to identify persons with whom he could be in contact’.

The test results for the two other residents are still unknown.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 25 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the Covid-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Armenia went into full lockdown as confirmed cases hit 249. For at least a week, much stricter restrictions on freedom of movement will be implemented. Leaving home will be allowed only for essential purposes such as shopping for groceries. Those venturing outside may be asked their purpose, asked to fill out a form, and to show their ID to authorities.

Georgia is planning to utilise quick tests for Covid-19 in the city of Marneuli, which is currently under quarantine. According to Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, these tests identify the virus the same day as the test is taken or the day after at the latest.

In Azerbaijan, as the country has declared a ‘special quarantine regime’, opposition figures are reporting arrests and harassment. This follows a recent speech by President Ilham Aliyev, in which he referred to the country’s opposition as a ‘fifth column’.

In Chechnya, by order of the head of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, security forces raided the marketplaces in the capital, Grozny, demanding sellers to lower increased food prices.

In Adygea, all mosques have been closed in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

