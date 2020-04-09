Coronavirus live updates | Armenia launches phone tracking system 

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 9 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Armenia launched a phone tracking system to track those who confirmed cases have come into contact with. The data collected is to be physically destroyed within three weeks of the state of emergency being lifted.

A building in Tbilisi, Georgia, resided in by internally displaced persons was locked down after a family tested positive for coronavirus. The head of the National Centre for Disease Control, Amiran Gamkrelidze, said that this was not done on their recommendation.

Stavropol Krai announced the first death due to coronavirus in the region, a 53-year-old woman who had a preexisting cardiovascular condition.

Azerbaijan announced that unemployed people would receive a lump sum of ₼190 ($110) per month during the special quarantine regime.

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps!

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories: