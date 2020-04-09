Coronavirus live updates | Armenia launches phone tracking system 

The latest stories:
- Georgia’s homeless ‘at high risk’ during COVID-19
- Analysis | How COVID-19 could increase mortality rates for all age groups in Georgia
- Opinion | The conflict between Church and state during a pandemic endangers us all
- In pictures | Tbilisi’s first night under curfew
- Analysis | Air pollution in Tbilisi nearly halved by COVID-19 measures
- Azerbaijani students ‘beaten’ after complaining about quarantine conditions
- In pictures | Tbilisi in a state of emergenc
- Azerbaijan arrests opposition activists during Covid-19 outbreak
How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.
09 Apr 2020, 09:00
Summary
Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 9 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.
The biggest developments from yesterday:
Armenia launched a phone tracking system to track those who confirmed cases have come into contact with. The data collected is to be physically destroyed within three weeks of the state of emergency being lifted.
A building in Tbilisi, Georgia, resided in by internally displaced persons was locked down after a family tested positive for coronavirus. The head of the National Centre for Disease Control, Amiran Gamkrelidze, said that this was not done on their recommendation.
Stavropol Krai announced the first death due to coronavirus in the region, a 53-year-old woman who had a preexisting cardiovascular condition.
Azerbaijan announced that unemployed people would receive a lump sum of ₼190 ($110) per month during the special quarantine regime.
If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps!
Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:
- Georgia’s homeless ‘at high risk’ during COVID-19
- Analysis | How COVID-19 could increase mortality rates for all age groups in Georgia
- Opinion | The conflict between Church and state during a pandemic endangers us all
- In pictures | Tbilisi’s first night under curfew
- Analysis | Air pollution in Tbilisi nearly halved by COVID-19 measures
- Azerbaijani students ‘beaten’ after complaining about quarantine conditions
- South Ossetia goes into quarantine
- In pictures | Tbilisi in a state of emergency
- Azerbaijan arrests opposition activists during Covid-19 outbreak
Live
Summary