Coronavirus live updates | Azerbaijan declares special quarantine regime

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Tuesday, 24 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the Covid-19 pandemic around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Azerbaijan introduced a special quarantine regime throughout the country from 24 March–20 April. The measure includes a raft of measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on gatherings of more 10 people and prohibiting people over 65 from leaving their homes.

Georgia shut down all intercity public transportation from today. The decision came after the domestic spread of the coronavirus was confirmed and two municipalities were quarantined early Monday. It includes busses and railway connections.

Armenia introduced tough new penalties for violating quarantine, self-isolation, or other restrictions on movement.

Fines for violating the rules range from ֏20.4 million–֏47.6 million ($41,000–$97,000). Violators could also face imprisonment of up to two years, or two to four years if their violation results in someone’s death.

Daghestan quarantined two people with suspected coronavirus. The two people registered a high body temperature when crossing the Azerbaijani border and were delivered to the Central Hospital of Derbent.

