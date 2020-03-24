Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | Azerbaijan declares special quarantine regime

24 March 2020 OC Media
Parking of minibuses near the Station Square in Tbilisi on 21 March. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media
1min ago
24/03/2020

Summary

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org

24 Mar 2020, 09:00

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Tuesday, 24 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the Covid-19 pandemic around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Azerbaijan introduced a special quarantine regime throughout the country from 24 March–20 April. The measure includes a raft of measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on gatherings of more 10 people and prohibiting people over 65 from leaving their homes.

Georgia shut down all intercity public transportation from today. The decision came after the domestic spread of the coronavirus was confirmed and two municipalities were quarantined early Monday. It includes busses and railway connections.

Armenia introduced tough new penalties for violating quarantine, self-isolation, or other restrictions on movement.

Fines for violating the rules range from ֏20.4 million–֏47.6 million ($41,000–$97,000). Violators could also face imprisonment of up to two years, or two to four years if their violation results in someone’s death.

Daghestan quarantined two people with suspected coronavirus. The two people registered a high body temperature when crossing the Azerbaijani border and were delivered to the Central Hospital of Derbent.

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

Coronavirus live updates | Azerbaijan declares special quarantine regime
