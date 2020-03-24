Coronavirus live updates | Azerbaijan declares special quarantine regime

The latest stories:
- Azerbaijan declares ‘special quarantine regime’
- Georgia quarantines Marenuili and Bolnisi
- Georgia declares state of emergency
- Georgian Orthodox Church removes defence of Communion spoon from website
- Workers stranded on offshore oil rigs in Azerbaijan due to COVID-19
- Abkhazia and South Ossetia scramble to prepare for coronavirus
- North Caucasus mobilises against the coronavirus
- Coronavirus takes its toll on Georgian economy
- Armenia declares a State of Emergency
How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.
24 Mar 2020, 09:00
Summary
Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Tuesday, 24 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the Covid-19 pandemic around the Caucasus.
The biggest developments from yesterday:
Azerbaijan introduced a special quarantine regime throughout the country from 24 March–20 April. The measure includes a raft of measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on gatherings of more 10 people and prohibiting people over 65 from leaving their homes.
Georgia shut down all intercity public transportation from today. The decision came after the domestic spread of the coronavirus was confirmed and two municipalities were quarantined early Monday. It includes busses and railway connections.
Armenia introduced tough new penalties for violating quarantine, self-isolation, or other restrictions on movement.
Fines for violating the rules range from ֏20.4 million–֏47.6 million ($41,000–$97,000). Violators could also face imprisonment of up to two years, or two to four years if their violation results in someone’s death.
Daghestan quarantined two people with suspected coronavirus. The two people registered a high body temperature when crossing the Azerbaijani border and were delivered to the Central Hospital of Derbent.
Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:
- Azerbaijan declares ‘special quarantine regime’
- Georgia quarantines Marenuili and Bolnisi
- Georgia declares state of emergency
- Georgian Orthodox Church removes defence of Communion spoon from website
- Workers stranded on offshore oil rigs in Azerbaijan due to COVID-19
- Abkhazia and South Ossetia scramble to prepare for coronavirus
- North Caucasus mobilises against the coronavirus
- Coronavirus takes its toll on Georgian economy
- Armenia declares a State of Emergency
Live
Summary