Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Coronavirus live updates | Day 1 of Georgia’s state of emergency

22 March 2020 OC Media
Shopping area near the Station Square in Tbilisi. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
The link is copied
Support Us
OC Media

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
3min ago
22/03/2020

Summary

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org

22 Mar 2020, 09:00

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 21 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Georgia declared a state of emergency and the president issued a decree limiting the constitutional right to freedom of movement, freedom of assembly, and access to public services.


The first case of the virus was confirmed in the North Caucasus. Two residents of Kabardino-Balkaria who had recently returned from abroad tested positive for COVID-19.

Armenia closed shopping centres, bars, nightclubs, cinemas, casinos, and bookmakers, but eased slightly reporting restrictions.

Media outlets and individual users online were previously only allowed to refer to reports on the spread of the virus from the State Commission implementing and overseeing Armenia’s emergency response. 

The new amendments will also allow people to refer to comments by public officials, heads of state and government bodies, and international organisations accredited in Armenia.

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

Related Posts

Georgia declares state of emergency
Covid-19

Georgia declares state of emergency

Coronavirus live updates | Georgia declares state of emergency
Live Updates
Covid-19

Coronavirus live updates | Georgia declares state of emergency

Coronavirus live updates | Georgian Church announces common spoon communion 'will not change'
Live Updates
Covid-19

Coronavirus live updates | Georgian Church announces common spoon communion 'will not change'

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us