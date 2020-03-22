Coronavirus live updates | Day 1 of Georgia’s state of emergency

The latest stories:

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 21 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Georgia declared a state of emergency and the president issued a decree limiting the constitutional right to freedom of movement, freedom of assembly, and access to public services.

Based on Article 71 of the Constitution of Georgia, I have declared a State of Emergency on the entire territory of Georgia until April 21. We came out strong from the first wave of #COVID19 but we must be ready for what’s next. We will come out victorious together. — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) March 21, 2020



The first case of the virus was confirmed in the North Caucasus. Two residents of Kabardino-Balkaria who had recently returned from abroad tested positive for COVID-19.

Armenia closed shopping centres, bars, nightclubs, cinemas, casinos, and bookmakers, but eased slightly reporting restrictions.

Media outlets and individual users online were previously only allowed to refer to reports on the spread of the virus from the State Commission implementing and overseeing Armenia’s emergency response.

The new amendments will also allow people to refer to comments by public officials, heads of state and government bodies, and international organisations accredited in Armenia.

