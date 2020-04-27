Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | First fatality confirmed in Abkhazia

27 April 2020 OC Media
Enguri Bridge, Dato Parulava/OC Media.
1h ago
27/04/2020

Summary

We want to hear from you! Send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

27 Apr 2020, 09:00

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 25 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Abkhazia announced the first death from COVID-19 — a 95-year-old woman. Of the other two confirmed cases in Abkhazia, one has already recovered according to the authorities. 

Daghestan’s Muftiate warned that certain mosques may be closed if people did not stop visiting them during the coronavirus outbreak. The warning came after the Muftiate closed down a mosque in Kizlyar following a crowded Friday prayer.

The Deputy Head of Georgia’s National Centre for Disease Control offered southern Georgia’s Bolnisi and Tetritskaro municipalities as examples of what the country was now ‘reaping’ after disregarding their instructions. Paata Imnadze said that Georgia’s urban population had ‘closely followed’ their recommendations while those living in rural areas ‘found it difficult to take it seriously’. 

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps! 

Read the latest stories:

