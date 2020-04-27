Coronavirus live updates | First fatality confirmed in Abkhazia

!function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d.parentNode.insertBefore(o,d)}}(document,0,"infogram-async");

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 25 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Abkhazia announced the first death from COVID-19 — a 95-year-old woman. Of the other two confirmed cases in Abkhazia, one has already recovered according to the authorities.

Daghestan’s Muftiate warned that certain mosques may be closed if people did not stop visiting them during the coronavirus outbreak. The warning came after the Muftiate closed down a mosque in Kizlyar following a crowded Friday prayer.

The Deputy Head of Georgia’s National Centre for Disease Control offered southern Georgia’s Bolnisi and Tetritskaro municipalities as examples of what the country was now ‘reaping’ after disregarding their instructions. Paata Imnadze said that Georgia’s urban population had ‘closely followed’ their recommendations while those living in rural areas ‘found it difficult to take it seriously’.

