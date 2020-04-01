Coronavirus live updates | Armenia passes surveillance bill hours after voting against it

The latest stories:

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 31 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Armenia’s parliament passed a controversial surveillance bill hours after voting against it The bill gives the state the power to gather information on where, when and by whom citizens receive communications.

The Bright Armenia faction, which was not present for the vote, said they were not informed of the session, a claim the governing My Step faction denied.

Parliamentary and presidential elections were held in Nagorno-Karabakh despite some calls to postpone them.

Kabardino-Balkaria, Adygea, Ingushetia, and Karachay-Cherkessia, went into lockdown, prohibiting people from leaving their homes for non-essential reasons.

Georgia erected checkpoints at the borders of Telavi and Akhaltsikhe municipalities, adding them to 6 other municipalities and the city of Tbilisi that are under tight control.

Azerbaijan introduced additional measures, asking people to leave their homes only to buy food and medicine, seek urgent medical care, or go to work and closing down a raft of businesses.

A 53-year-old woman who was transported from Abkhazia’s Gali (Gal) district to Zugdidi on 29 March tested positive for the coronavirus. Two children with high temperatures were transferred from the same village to Zugdidi hospital for testing and treatment.

