Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Tuesday, 16 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

The authorities in Georgia lifted the lockdown on the village of Geta, in the country’s southern Bolnisi Municipality, after quarantining it 31 days ago. This left the nearby village of Mushevani as the only settlement still under strict quarantine in Georgia.

The authorities in Karachay-Cherkessia launched a probe into two online news platforms for allegedly disseminating fake news about COVID-19 in the republic. Both have published allegations that the local authorities have been hiding the true number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the republic.

Meanwhile, the Operational Headquarters of Karachay-Cherkessia to combat coronavirus decided to extend restrictive measures and the stay-at-home order in the republic until 22 June.

Abkhazia relaxed some of its anti-coronavirus measures, allowing public events (including weddings) to be held. Daily agricultural markets, gyms, spas, saunas, and massage parlours have also been allowed to reopen.

