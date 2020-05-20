Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | Georgia lifts quarantine in eight villages in Bolnisi

20 May 2020
Medics thermally screening residents of the village of Rachisubani. Photo: Bolnisi Municipality City Hall.
We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

20 May 2020, 10:10

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 20 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday

Georgia’s government has lifted the quarantine in eight villages in the southern Bolnisi Municipality. The decision came four days after the government put another village, Geta, and kept the village of Mushevani village under a strict lockdown following 15 new cases being confirmed between them. 

In addition to the few villages under stricter control, a state of emergency remains in force in Bolnisi Municipality but is due to expire along with the rest of the country on 22 May.

UFC champion and resident of Daghestan Khabib Nurmagomedov has called on his fellow Daghestanis to observe shelter-at-home rules during Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan (23-24 May). In a video address posted to Instagram on Monday, Nurmagomedov revealed that ‘over 20’ of his close relatives, including his father, have been infected with COVID-19 and hospitalised, with 'many of them' succumbing to complications caused by the virus. 

Several Russian news outlets have reported that North Ossetia – Alania’s  Minister of Health, Tamerlan Gogichayev, who is also a Deputy Head of Republic, has gone ‘on a sick leave’ starting on Tuesday.

The agency has not confirmed nor denied if Gogichayev contracted COVID-19.

Read the latest stories:

By OC Media

