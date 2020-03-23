Coronavirus live updates | Georgia to double quarantine spaces

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 23 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the Covid-19 pandemic around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Georgia quarantined the municipalities of Marneuli and Bolnisi and put them on lockdown after a woman tested positive for the coronavirus. Health officials had failed to identify the source of the women’s infection.

Georgia was hit by an internet outage, with reports from all over the country of both the networks of Magti and Silknet, the two biggest internet providers in the country, going down.

A representative of the Georgian Orthodox Church has said that, after a meeting with Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, that the requirement of not gathering in groups greater than 10, does not apply to the Georgian Orthodox Church. The Patriarch has advised parishioners to stand at a distance from each other. The practice of using a shared spoon during Holy Communion continues.

Georgia will also double the available quarantine spaces by utilizing hotels.

One hundred and forty Armenian citizens who had been stranded at the Upper Lars checkpoint near the Russia-Georgian border since March 18 were able to return to Armenia.

Hotels owned by Gilan Holding, one of the largest companies in Azerbaijan, will be used as quarantine sites. Also, restaurants, cafes and other eateries in the country will start working on a limited schedule.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the presidential election in Abkhazia went ahead.

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories: