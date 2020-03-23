Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Coronavirus live updates | Georgia to double quarantine spaces

23 March 2020 OC Media
Information about coronavirus in a bus in Tbilisi. Photo: Tamuna Chkareuli/OC Media.
The link is copied
Support Us
OC Media

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
9h ago
23/03/2020

Summary

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

23 Mar 2020, 00:09

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Saturday, 23 March. We will be bringing you the latest news on the Covid-19 pandemic around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Georgia quarantined the municipalities of Marneuli and Bolnisi and put them on lockdown after a woman tested positive for the coronavirus. Health officials had failed to identify the source of the women’s infection.

Police have blocked off the entrances to the area. Image via Formula.

Georgia was hit by an internet outage, with reports from all over the country of both the networks of Magti and Silknet, the two biggest internet providers in the country, going down.

A representative of the Georgian Orthodox Church has said that, after a meeting with Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, that the requirement of not gathering in groups greater than 10, does not apply to the Georgian Orthodox Church. The Patriarch has advised parishioners to stand at a distance from each other. The practice of using a shared spoon during Holy Communion continues. 

Georgia will also double the available quarantine spaces by utilizing hotels.

One hundred and forty Armenian citizens who had been stranded at the Upper Lars checkpoint near the Russia-Georgian border since March 18 were able to return to Armenia

Hotels owned by Gilan Holding, one of the largest companies in Azerbaijan, will be used as quarantine sites. Also, restaurants, cafes and other eateries in the country will start working on a limited schedule. 

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the presidential election in Abkhazia went ahead. 

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

Related Posts

Georgia quarantines Marneuli and Bolnisi 
Covid-19

Georgia quarantines Marneuli and Bolnisi 

Coronavirus live updates | Georgia to double quarantine spaces
Live Updates
Covid-19

Coronavirus live updates | Georgia to double quarantine spaces

Georgia declares state of emergency
Covid-19

Georgia declares state of emergency

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us