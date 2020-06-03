Coronavirus live updates | Georgia to open for ‘green zone’ countries only

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 3 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

According to Amiran Gamkrelidze, Director of Georgia's National Centre for Disease Control, Georgia plans to accept tourists from so-called 'green zones' where epidemiological situations have improved. Gamkrelidze mentioned Armenia as an example of a country not safe to open travel with. He characterised the situation in all four countries neighbouring Georgia as 'grave'.

The Georgian government is currently targeting potential tourists from Israel, Austria, Germany, Czechia, Greece and the Baltic states. Last year, 71.4% of foreign tourists visiting Georgia were from Azerbaijan (19.7%), Russia (19%), Armenia (17.6%), and Turkey (14.9%).

Georgian authorities have indicated previously that they would expect any foreign tourist to have tested negative for COVID-19 within the previous 72 hours upon entering Georgia regardless of country of origin.

Teymuraz Akhokhov, the mayor of Kabardino-Balkaria’s capital of Nalchik, has tested positive for COVID-19, Interfax-Yug reports, citing the city administration. According to Interfax-Yug, Akhokhov has only mild symptoms and is currently in isolation. The city administration continues to operate normally.

According to Armenia’s Special Commission on the State of Emergency, the country’s Centre for Molecular Biology sent the first batch of 350 locally produced COVID-19 tests to the National Centre for Disease Prevention and Control yesterday.

The Centre for Molecular Biology will be capable of producing 3,000-5,000 tests daily, which, according to the Special Commission, is enough to cover Armenia’s needs.

