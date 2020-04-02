Support Us
Coronavirus live updates | Georgian government will begin to cover utility fees

2 April 2020 OC Media
Caption: Utility meter. Photo: Peter Liakhov/OC Media.
02/04/2020

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

02 Apr 2020, 09:30

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 2 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

The government of  Georgia will fully cover utility bills for those consuming less than 200 kW of electricity and less than 200 cubic metres of gas. According to Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, water and cleaning fees will also be fully covered.

The relief will concern utility charges in March, April and May.

In Chechnya, the first patient with coronavirus has died. The deceased is a woman born in 1938, who arrived in the republic from Moscow.

Armenia’s State Commission on the State of Emergency introduced stricter restrictions on movement that will come into force starting at midnight tonight and will last until 13 April.

All public transport both within and between municipalities will be shut down, with the exception of trains. Taxis will still be permitted to work. Those who continue to go to work are now required to carry a special form filled in by their employer.

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

