Coronavirus live updates | Georgian Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter overnight in churches

19 April 2020 OC Media
The Sameba Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi this evening. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
2min ago
19/04/2020

Summary

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

19 Apr 2020, 09:00

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Sunday, 19 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Orthodox Christians in Georgia gathered in churches throughout the country to mark the coming of Easter. As there is a curfew in place from 21:00–06:00, parishioners spent the night at the churches.

The service at the Sameba Trinity Cathedral was led by Church head Patriarch Ilia II.

The Bishop of Vladikavkaz, Leonid Gorbachyov, refused to close churches in North Ossetia over Easter, calling a decision by local medical authorities ordering them to do so ‘unconstitutional’.

The authorities in Armenia announced that the rate that the number of confirmed cases was doubling had slowed to every 17 days. 

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev announced that the quarantine regime in the country would be prolonged. 

‘I believe that this will be the right step because so far there are only the first demonstrations of positive dynamics. We must make it sustainable.’

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps! 

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:

