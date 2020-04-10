Coronavirus live updates | Georgian President urges public to stay at home on Easter

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

The latest stories:

How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Armenian citizens repatriated from Turkey through Georgia

The Armenian Embassy in Georgia announced last night, as a result of negotiations with Georgian authorities, on 9 April, 73 Armenian citizens from Turkey were transported to Armenia through Georgia.

The transportation was arranged and financed by the Armenian government. Those that were repatriated will stay in a 14-day quarantine before being allowed to go home.

Armenia’s coronavirus cases doubling every ten days

Armenia’s Ministry of Health announced last night that the number of coronavirus cases in the country is now doubling every ten days compared to the previous rate of every seven days.

According to the Ministry, if this trend continues, on 19 April, there will be 1,800 confirmed cases and the number may reach 3,600 by 29 April.

The Ministry stated that the rise in numbers slowed down in the last five days.

Armenian government passes 10th state assistance package

Armenia’s government approved a 10th assistance package yesterday, to provide financial assistance to small businesses amounting to 10% of the revenue generated from sales of goods and services between 1 January to 1 April.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, six of the ten assistance packages are already in their full implementation phase.

To date, ֏3.6 billion ($7.2 million) has been allocated for implementing the assistance programmes.

Azerbaijan to pay lost salaries and support business owners

The Ministry of Finance has allocated ₼1.7 million ($1 million) for preserving the jobs and paying the salaries of employees who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reported on Thursday.

The Ministry also transferred ₼637,000 ($374000) to the bank accounts of 533 private micro-entrepreneurs engaged in areas that suffered losses due to the pandemic.

Charity fund to be opened to support residents of Stavropol Krai

The Governor of Stavropol Krai Vladimir Vladimirov announced the creation of a regional charity fund to assist residents of the region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund’s current account will be opened in the Territorial Fund of Compulsory Medical Insurance of Stavropol Krai. According to the head of the region, a number of local large enterprises have already expressed their willingness to transfer money for the fund.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 9 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Abkhazia put the western Gagra District under curfew after local health authorities confirmed the second case of coronavirus in Abkhazia.

Georgia’s president, Salome Zurabishvili, became the latest Georgian politician to announce she would not attend church Easter services.

Read more about the upcoming celebrations: Georgian Orthodox Church remains unyielding as Easter celebrations approach.

The authorities in Sochi, Krasnodar Krai, were reported to have rounded up homeless people in the city and left them in a village 110 kilometres away.

Armenia approved a new government assistance package, for small businesses.

If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps!

Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories: