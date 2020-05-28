Coronavirus live updates | Georgia's public transport to operate starting Friday

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 28 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced that public transport will start operating again on 29 May. It had been shut down since 31 March.

He added that wearing protective face masks on public transport will be obligatory. The government plans to restore inter-city connections on 8 June.

The Telegram channel and Vkontakte account of Chechnya Head Ramzan Kadyrov and state-run local media published photos of Kadyrov chairing the anti-coronavirus task force in Grozny. The posts follow days of speculation in Russian media about Kadyrov’s health and the possibility of him having been infected with COVID-19 and hospitalised in one of the hospitals in Moscow. Since 21 May, local government-run agencies have used only old footage while mentioning Kadyrov.

According to Armenia’s Inspection Bodies’ Coordination Bureau, during the past week 87 restaurants were shut down and an additional 12 will most likely close today due to violations of new health and hygiene regulations. An additional 290 businesses were prohibited for operating 24 hours in order to address health violations.

Read the latest stories: