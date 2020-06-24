fbpx
Coronavirus live updates | Kabardino-Balkaria reopens parks, museums, and libraries

24 June 2020
15s ago
24/06/2020

1h ago
24/06/2020

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

24 Jun 2020, 12:06

Kabardino-Balkaria reopens parks, museums, libraries

The authorities in Kabardino-Balkaria have eased some anti-corona restrictions, including re-opening museums, libraries, and allowing the public to visit parks and cemeteries. 

They have also allowed beauty salons to reopen.

The local government is also mulling permitting agricultural markets and fairs and open air cafes to operate starting in July. 

Kabardino-Balkaria’s Chief Medical Officer Zhiroslan Pagov suggested on Tuesday that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak had already passed in the republic. 

24 Jun 2020, 10:56

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Friday, 19 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

Read the latest stories:

By OC Media

