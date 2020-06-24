The link is copied

Kabardino-Balkaria reopens parks, museums, libraries

The authorities in Kabardino-Balkaria have eased some anti-corona restrictions, including re-opening museums, libraries, and allowing the public to visit parks and cemeteries.

They have also allowed beauty salons to reopen.

The local government is also mulling permitting agricultural markets and fairs and open air cafes to operate starting in July.

Kabardino-Balkaria’s Chief Medical Officer Zhiroslan Pagov suggested on Tuesday that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak had already passed in the republic.

