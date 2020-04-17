Coronavirus live updates | Orthodox Christian regions brace for Easter celebrations

The latest stories:
- Azerbaijan arrests journalists for ‘violating quarantine’
- ‘Stay home or what happened to Italy will happen to us’ Georgian health official warns churchgoers
- Georgian Government will not close churches — ‘especially on Easter’
- Analysis | Georgia follows the Japan trajectory, for now
- Analysis | As COVID-19 sends political campaigning to Facebook, will polarisation increase?
- Six more opposition activists arrested in Azerbaijan
- Georgian doctor accused of sexually harassing quarantined woman
- Georgian Orthodox Church remains unyielding as Easter celebrations approach
- Georgia’s homeless ‘at high risk’ during COVID-19
- Analysis | How COVID-19 could increase mortality rates for all age groups in Georgia
- Opinion | The conflict between Church and state during a pandemic endangers us all
How have you been affected by the coronavirus crisis? We would like to hear from you. Get in touch via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.
17 Apr 2020, 09:00
Summary
Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Friday, 17 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.
The biggest developments from yesterday:
Georgia announced that the country may go into full lockdown, with the public required to inform the authorities before leaving their homes, if the number of confirmed cases reached 2,000.
Authorities across the Caucasus have been bracing for Orthodox Christian Easter celebrations this weekend.
In Georgia, the authorities announced that cemeteries would be closed in Tbilisi and other places for the Easter period.
The announcement came as the Georgian Orthodox Church prepares to host thousands of worshipers overnight for Easter services, a move they said they coordinated with the government.
In Abkhazia, Chief Medical Officer Lyudmila Skorik criticised the Sukhum-Pitsunda diocese for continuing church services without necessary sanitary precautions and called on worshippers to stay at home.
Metropolitan Kirill of Stavropol and Nevinnomyssk said that churches in Stavropol Krai would be open for Easter but called on people to stay at home.
The authorities in North Ossetia announced that churches and cemeteries would be closed until 30 April.
If you appreciate our live updates during this difficult time, please consider supporting our work. Every little bit helps!
Read more from yesterday as well as the latest stories:
Live
Summary