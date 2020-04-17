Coronavirus live updates | Orthodox Christian regions brace for Easter celebrations

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

The latest stories:

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Friday, 17 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Georgia announced that the country may go into full lockdown, with the public required to inform the authorities before leaving their homes, if the number of confirmed cases reached 2,000.

Authorities across the Caucasus have been bracing for Orthodox Christian Easter celebrations this weekend.

In Georgia, the authorities announced that cemeteries would be closed in Tbilisi and other places for the Easter period.

The announcement came as the Georgian Orthodox Church prepares to host thousands of worshipers overnight for Easter services, a move they said they coordinated with the government.

In Abkhazia, Chief Medical Officer Lyudmila Skorik criticised the Sukhum-Pitsunda diocese for continuing church services without necessary sanitary precautions and called on worshippers to stay at home.

Metropolitan Kirill of Stavropol and Nevinnomyssk said that churches in Stavropol Krai would be open for Easter but called on people to stay at home.

The authorities in North Ossetia announced that churches and cemeteries would be closed until 30 April.

