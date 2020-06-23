fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Coronavirus live updates |  Pashinyan: no patients left waiting for hospitalisation

23 June 2020
An Armenian hospital bed. Official picture.
The link is copied
Support Us

Live

The link is copied
Support Us
17min ago
23/06/2020

Mariam Nikuradze gives interview with Media Checker

49min ago
23/06/2020

Pashinyan: no patients left waiting for hospitalisation

49min ago
23/06/2020

Summary

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

23 Jun 2020, 12:27

Mariam Nikuradze gives interview with Media Checker

OC Media co-founder and co-director Mariam Nikuradze recently sat down with Georgian media watchdog Media Checker to speak about how the pandemic has affected the organisation’s work.

She spoke about the changes to the team’s workflow under the State of Emergency, and the increased pressure the pandemic has put the team under.

She also addressed the unique challenges of working in the North Caucasus, Azerbaijan, and conflict regions, including the difficulty in verifying information. 

Nikuradze also discussed OC Media’s newly launched reader-funding revenue model, which you can find out more about at: oc-media.org/support_us

You can read the whole interview (in Georgian) on mediachecker.ge.

23 Jun 2020, 11:55

Pashinyan: no patients left waiting for hospitalisation

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has said there are no coronavirus patients waiting at home to be hospitalised. In his statement on Facebook on Tuesday, he also warned that the healthcare system did have limitations. 

Remember, 15 out of 100 new infected people will inevitably be hospitalised, five of whom will inevitably end up in the intensive care unit, two of whom will unfortunately die despite all efforts’, said Pashinyan.

He called on the public to wear face masks, keep social distancing, and regularly wash hands. 

As of 23 June, 20,588 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia; 9,131 patients have recovered and 477 have died. 

23 Jun 2020, 11:55

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Monday, 22 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

Read the latest stories:

By OC Media

Related Posts

Coronavirus live updates |  Abkhazia to ‘temporarily’ reopen Enguri checkpoint
Live Updates
Covid-19

Coronavirus live updates |  Abkhazia to ‘temporarily’ reopen Enguri checkpoint

Protesters mark ‘Gavrilov’s Night’ anniversary in Tbilisi
gavrilov's night

Protesters mark ‘Gavrilov’s Night’ anniversary in Tbilisi

Azerbaijani feminist local councillor ‘publicly shamed’ after reporting on corruption
women's rights

Azerbaijani feminist local councillor ‘publicly shamed’ after reporting on corruption

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us