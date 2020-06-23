We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.
23 Jun 2020, 12:27
Mariam Nikuradze gives interview with Media Checker
OC Media co-founder and co-director Mariam Nikuradze recently sat down with Georgian media watchdog Media Checker to speak about how the pandemic has affected the organisation’s work.
She spoke about the changes to the team’s workflow under the State of Emergency, and the increased pressure the pandemic has put the team under.
She also addressed the unique challenges of working in the North Caucasus, Azerbaijan, and conflict regions, including the difficulty in verifying information.
Nikuradze also discussed OC Media’s newly launched reader-funding revenue model, which you can find out more about at: oc-media.org/support_us
You can read the whole interview (in Georgian) on mediachecker.ge.
23 Jun 2020, 11:55
Pashinyan: no patients left waiting for hospitalisation
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has said there are no coronavirus patients waiting at home to be hospitalised. In his statement on Facebook on Tuesday, he also warned that the healthcare system did have limitations.
‘Remember, 15 out of 100 new infected people will inevitably be hospitalised, five of whom will inevitably end up in the intensive care unit, two of whom will unfortunately die despite all efforts’, said Pashinyan.
He called on the public to wear face masks, keep social distancing, and regularly wash hands.
As of 23 June, 20,588 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia; 9,131 patients have recovered and 477 have died.
23 Jun 2020, 11:55
Summary
Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Monday, 22 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.
