CORPO – a strategic employee wellbeing solution for companies

GPI Holding has launched a rebranded and improved version of its long-standing corporate health insurance programme.

19 November, Tbilisi, Georgia:

GPI Holding has announced the launch of CORPO, a reengineered version of its corporate health insurance programme — a product that Georgian companies have trusted for more than 24 years.

CORPO represents not just a new name, but the next stage in a long tradition of supporting workforce wellbeing. Combining upgraded services, a modernised structure, expanded benefits, and digital convenience, CORPO is designed to help companies provide a competitive and meaningful employee wellbeing package.

CORPO is built around several strong pillars that support companies and their employees

1. Strong primary healthcare — the foundation of effective health coverage

CORPO integrates a robust primary care model through the Curatio Clinics network. A team of highly qualified personal physicians and paediatricians provides not just technical support, but real clinical care — connecting patients to the healthcare system to ensure they receive the most effective, outcome-oriented treatment. This is why satisfaction with personal doctors reaches 100% and remains a cornerstone of decision-making for our clients.

2. Digital convenience paired with human-centred support

Digital services cover the entire insurance journey — from requesting a referral to receiving a guarantee letter — while the updated mobile application is more user-oriented, simpler, and faster than ever. At the same time, a 24/7 support service is available, where insured clients are assisted by managers with medical education who monitor cases and help them navigate insurance services fully and effortlessly.

3. Real freedom of choice — more than 100 partner clinics nationwide

Employees can receive medical services in over 100 clinics across Georgia using only their ID card. The co-payment model means that, in most cases, they pay nothing out of pocket.

Tinatin Koberidze, Deputy Director of Strategic Development: ‘Driving all of this forward is our team’s deep expertise — continuous research into customer needs, close observation, and responsiveness to even the smallest details to ensure that our service remains human-centred and constantly improving. It is also important to note that we do not merely respond to customer expectations; we actively introduce innovations and offer new solutions to the market, whether in technology or service delivery.

We began automating data processing and digitalising our operations almost 10 years ago, and today we use machine-learning models in 80% of our processes. This allows us to provide service that is fast, accurate, and simple.’

4. Coverage that supports employees in serious situations

High coverage limits ensure that insurance provides meaningful support when it is needed most — in serious medical cases, both locally and internationally. CORPO also includes access to European doctors through the multi-language international platform DIAGNOSE.ME, as well as medical second opinions for complex oncological diagnoses.



Paata Lomadze, CEO of GPI Holding: ‘Today, more than 500,000 people in Georgia rely on health insurance, and every third insured person is covered by GPI. This makes our industry a vital component of the national healthcare system and places a significant responsibility on us.

Last year alone, we reimbursed ₾81 million ($30 million) to clinics and medical service providers. For 24 years, thousands of companies and individuals have trusted us to ease their healthcare financial burdens. We are proud of the role we have played in developing this ecosystem, and with CORPO, we are entering a new chapter — one that strengthens companies’ ability to support employee wellbeing and contributes to a healthier, more resilient workforce.’

Besis Festvenidze, Director of Life&Health Insurance: ‘Our mission is to make quality health insurance accessible to everyone. In the corporate market, we achieve this by understanding the specific needs of organisations of different sizes and sectors. We do not offer one-size-fits-all packages. Instead, we tailor solutions to the realities of each company. This approach has positioned us as market leaders for over ten years — with a 27% share in corporate insurance and 54% in the individual market.’For more than two decades, GPI Holding has been the trusted partner of thousands of companies — from small businesses to large corporations. Today, over 250,000 employees across Georgia benefit from its corporate health insurance programmes. With a 27% market share, GPI continues to lead the Georgian health insurance sector.