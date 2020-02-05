Family of deceassed Nagorno-Karabakh solider dispute suicide ruling

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

The family of a conscript in Nagorno-Karabakh’s army who died last week have disputed the official finding that his death was a suicide.

The army announced on 30 January that conscript soldier Vahram Avagyan had died from a gunshot wound. He was 20 years old.

The Inves­tiga­tive Committee of Armenia announced that evening that Avagyan shot himself in the chest with an AKM assault rifle. He was rushed to a military hospital where he died an hour later. A criminal case was launched on inciting suicide.

Avagyan’s family has disputed that his death was a suicide, and have claimed he was murdered.

On 2 February, the day of the funeral, the grieving family and residents of their village, Haytagh, in the western Armavir Province, tried to take his coffin to the Ministry of Defence in Yerevan to demand answers. They were stopped by the police near the motorway entrance to Yerevan.

Avagyan’s family claimed that the author­i­ties were already calling the incident a suicide despite a forensic exam­i­na­tion not yet being done.

Defence Minister Davit Tonoyan, Army General Chief of Staff Artak Davtyan, and the president of parliament’s Defence Committee, Andranik Kocharyan, met with the family and pro­test­ers soon after.

‘This is a matter of pride’, the minister stated. ‘I’m here to make sure every­thing takes place according to the law.’

Tonoyan later spoke sep­a­rate­ly with Avagyan’s father, after which the family took the coffin back to bury their son. Tonoyan joined them later at the funeral service.

Avagyan’s family told Tert.am that he had gone home on vacation ten days before the incident happened. They claimed he was psy­cho­log­i­cal­ly well and had even talked to his brothers and friend on the phone hours before his alleged suicide took place without giving cause for concern.

During the protest, the Inves­tiga­tive Committee announced that three conscript soldiers that were serving alongside Avagyan at the same military unit had been arrested on suspicion of ‘violating the code of conduct between ser­vice­men in the absence of sub­or­di­nate relations between them causing grave con­se­quences’.

If found guilty, they could face from four to eight years in prison. One of the three arrested is Davit Movsisyan, the son of former Repub­li­can Party MP Arakel Movsisyan, better known by his nickname Shmays (after a German Schmeiss­er pistol he owned and used during the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict in the early 1990s).

Avagyan’s relatives as well as the head of the Jour­nal­ists for Human Rights NGO Zhanna Alexanyan, have claimed that Avagyan’s death occurred in front of 30-40 soldiers at the military base’s shooting range.

An ‘elite’ base

On 2 February, Aurora News published an article on the military base where Avagyan served, claiming it was rife with abuse.

They said the base was con­sid­ered ‘elite’ and that the children of prominent figures often served there.

The article cited an inside source as telling them that a ‘clan’ had formed in the base which subjected ordinary con­scripts to abuse, including extorting money.

The source report­ed­ly said they were not sure if Avagyan’s death was a suicide but that the clan within the military base were to blame either way.

According to Aurora News, several months ago, another conscript was found dead at the same base and his death too was assumed to be a suicide.

‘However, no announce­ments on his death were given by official sources or mass media’, the article stated. ‘We talked to Naira Haru­tyun­yan, Head of Public Relations at the Inves­tiga­tive Committee, and she informed us that the death took place seven months ago, however, there were no suspects in the case.’

Nagorno-Karabakh’s army responded with a statement soon after claiming that the military base was indeed ‘elite’ in that it had played a major role during the conflict in the early 1990s and the Four-Day April War in 2016 by pre­vent­ing Azer­bai­jani attacks and forcing them to sign a ceasefire.

‘The “fact” that the sons of prominent officials serve in that base is infor­ma­tion manip­u­la­tion’, the statement read. ‘The location of where new con­scripts have to serve is done solely on a lottery principle, no matter whose sons they are.’

‘Criminal elements’ prevalent in the ranks

The incident came after Armenia’s par­il­a­ment unan­i­mous­ly passed a bill on 21 January making the pun­ish­ment for inciting someone to suicide in the military more severe.

The bill, which was co-authored by five MPs from the Pros­per­ous Armenia faction, includes two new articles: one on ‘care­less­ly inciting a soldier to commit suicide’, pun­ish­able by six to nine years in prison or up to ten years during a time of war, and another for ‘indi­rect­ly inciting a soldier to commit suicide delib­er­ate­ly’, which foresees stricter pun­ish­ments including up to 14 years impris­on­ment.

The current law on inciting someone to suicide is pun­ish­able by three to five years in prison.

In an interview with OC Media, human rights activist Zaruhi Hov­han­nisyan said that the Ministry of Defence lacked public trust. She said that in most of the reported suicides in the army, there was some level of suspicion that they were not in fact suicides.

‘No pre­ven­ta­tive measures have been taken and nobody is being held account­able.’

According to Hov­han­nisyan, there should be more oversight by military com­man­ders of the psy­cho­log­i­cal state their soldiers are in. ‘These are young boys who just bid their childhood farewell and will be living away from their families for the first time’, she said. ‘They don’t know how to protect their rights.’

Hov­han­nisyan said the Ministry of Defence should focus on pro­tect­ing human rights in the army, espe­cial­ly con­sid­er­ing that ‘criminal sub­cul­tur­al elements’ were prevalent in the ranks of soldiers and officers.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qual­i­fiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecog­nised’, or ‘partially recog­nised’ when dis­cussing insti­tu­tions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.