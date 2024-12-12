Freelance writing opportunities

We’re always looking for talented freelance writers to contribute engaging and important stories to OC Media.

Whether your focus is on politics, society, conflict, the environment, or other pressing issues, we want to hear from you. Our aim is to amplify voices that are often overlooked, and we welcome submissions that reflect this mission.

What we’re looking for:

Fresh, original stories that shine a light on underreported issues.

A balanced, objective approach, with comments from all relevant sides.

Stories free from racism, sexism, homophobia, or any form of intolerance.

Basic guidelines:

Feature stories : 1,000–4,000 words.

: 1,000–4,000 words. Always address the five W’s and H (Who, What, When, Where, Why, How) early in the article.

Provide visuals where possible — pictures, videos, or infographics help enhance the story.

Always include captions and credit sources for all visuals.

Remuneration:

$135 gross: The story describes an important issue, is unique, written in correct English, has at least one good picture to illustrate the story, but the text requires a lot of editing.

$150 gross: the story is well written, the issue is clear, has at least one good picture to illustrate the story, and the text doesn’t require a lot of editorial work.

Multimedia bonus: $25 for at least five quality pictures or video clips to visualise the story.

A different remuneration can be negotiated for non–feature story formats.

How to submit:

Complete our pitching form, including examples of previous work if you have not previously written for us.

We prefer pitches over completed articles, but if you have a polished piece, feel free to submit it to [email protected] for review.

We look forward to reading your ideas!