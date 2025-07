Regional * The Azerbaijani media outlet Minval has released an audio recording purporting to show a Russian officer saying he had been ordered to fire at an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet December 2024. The outlet also released what it said was a written statement from the same officer. The jet, which was flying from Baku to Grozny, crash-landed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people. Azerbaijan has accused Russia of shooting at the plane with air defence systems and causing the crash. Armenia