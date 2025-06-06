Friday, 6 June 2025

Regional * Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan told reporters that on Friday the Georgian Minister of Agriculture would visit Yerevan. According to Papoyan, the unresolved exports of Armenian brandy through Georgia would be the main topic on their agenda. Papoyan also expressed his intention to ‘organise meetings in different formats on that day, [...] so that we don’t leave the room until we find a solution to the problem’. * The director of the Armenian National Security Service (NSS),