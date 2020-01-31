Georgia debates whether to allow in Russian Council of Europe delegates

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

A debate is raging in Georgia over whether the country should allow in Russian delegates who have violated Georgia’s ‘Law on Occupied Ter­ri­to­ries’ to attend the Council of Europe Committee of Ministers in Tbilisi.

There has been wide­spread spec­u­la­tion that the Russian del­e­ga­tion would be rep­re­sent­ed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as well as others who have entered Abkhazia via Russia, a violation of Georgian law.

The con­tro­ver­sy began after Georgian President Salome Zura­bishvili said Georgia would ‘bypass [its] own national leg­is­la­tion’ in order to allow them to enter.

She made the comments after a lengthy address to the Par­lia­men­tary Assembly of the Council of Europe on 27 January in answer to a question from Leonid Kalash­nikov, a rep­re­sen­ta­tive of Russia.

Kalash­nikov asked Zura­bishvili how the country would handle Russian delegates who were to par­tic­i­pate in the meeting of the Committee of Ministers.

‘Georgia is going to go over and bypass its own national leg­is­la­tion, which prevents people which have visited the occupied ter­ri­to­ries without our autho­ri­sa­tion and without entering through our territory, prevents them from reen­ter­ing the territory of Georgia.’

‘And that would preclude many members of the Russian del­e­ga­tion from entering’, said Zura­bishvili, adding that this ‘bypassing’ would come out of inter­na­tion­al com­mit­ments which Georgia respects.

She added that it wouldn’t be ‘easily accepted by the pop­u­la­tion, but it's something we will do because we are faithful to our prin­ci­ples and guide­lines and to this organ­i­sa­tion’.

Georgia’s Law on Occupied Ter­ri­to­ries does not restrict re-entry into Georgia if violated. It says that unau­tho­rised entry into Abkhazia or South Ossetia not through Georgian-con­trolled territory is pun­ish­able under the Criminal Code of Georgia, which stip­u­lates a fine or impris­on­ment.

Delegates to the Committee of Ministers enjoy diplo­mat­ic immunity, which would prevent them from being arrested and pros­e­cut­ed under the Georgian criminal code.

Kornely Kakachia, the director of a local think-tank the Georgian Institute of Politics told OC Media that Georgia will have to find a way out of this situation, because ‘as Chair of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, it is obliged to provide equal con­di­tions for all delegates, despite the delicate situation this visit creates’.

‘As for Russia, it should be the kind of message that will not allow it to use it against Georgia in the Council of Europe. However, domes­ti­cal­ly, this will have a very toxic character, because if [the Russian del­e­ga­tion] pays a visit, they will be met with huge protests both from civil society groups and political parties.’

‘The Russian gov­ern­ment must be ready for this and think twice about whether it’s worth sending such a del­e­ga­tion’, said Kakachia.

He said Georgia’s refusal to host the Russian delegates would be a ‘serious problem’ because Georgia would be failing to fulfil its inter­na­tion­al oblig­a­tions.

‘It would give an advantage to Russian diplomacy which wants to cast a shadow on us in the eyes of our friends, the Council of Europe’, said Kakachiua.

Early signals from Russia

Zurabishvili’s speech was perceived in Russia as ‘active steps to restore peaceful relations’, as Russian MP Sergey Gavrilov called it. He said it showed Georgia was ready to bring back ‘diplo­mat­ic relations and the exchange of ambas­sadors’.

Georgia cut diplo­mat­ic relations with Russia following the August 2008 War.

‘Georgia was multi­na­tion­al — Russians, Armenians, Greeks, Kurds, Abk­hazians. We hope that Georgia will again become a multi­na­tion­al friendly republic’, Gavrilov told the Russian Par­lia­men­tary Paper.

In June, a visit by Gavrilov to Georgia triggered thousands to come out into the streets in protest in Tbilisi, as he addressed the 26th General Inter-Par­lia­men­tary Assembly on Orthodoxy from the Georgian Par­lia­men­tary Speaker’s podium.

After protests broke out outside and inside par­lia­ment, Gavrilov was quickly escorted out. But the can­cel­la­tion of the event and the Russian lawmaker’s departure did not quell the public anger.

As crowds filled Rustaveli Avenue in front of par­lia­ment later that night, some pro­test­ers attempted to break through the police line to march into the par­lia­ment building. The violence, including the ensuing dispersal by police, left 280 people hos­pi­talised, including 80 police officers. Two people lost an eye after being hit by rubber bullets.

Georgian Dream responds

The ruling Georgian Dream Party has attempted to downplay the con­tro­ver­sy.

Chair of Par­lia­ment Archil Talak­vadze said that Zurabishvili’s quote about Georgia ‘bypassing its own law’ was just an ‘inter­pre­ta­tion’.

Another Georgian Dream MP, Mamuka Mdi­naradze, told jour­nal­ists that the decision to allow the Russian del­e­ga­tion in or not would be made together with Georgia’s European partners.

‘We will not make this decision inde­pen­dent­ly. We will make it together with our European partners, with the Council of Europe, and in any scenario, our strategic partners will be the co-authors of this decision. Therefore, I can’t speak about the decision in advance’, said Mdi­naradze.

Another ruling party MP, Gia Volski, recalled two prior cases in which a Russian del­e­ga­tion visited Tbilisi.

‘We had a case when we hosted the OSCE Par­lia­men­tary Assembly in Tbilisi and completed our inter­na­tion­al oblig­a­tions. However, there was also a case when we didn’t allow in a person who had violated the law and met sanctions as a result.’

‘The Par­lia­men­tary Assembly banned us from hosting committee sittings in Georgia for two years’, said Volski, adding that they would consult with the Par­lia­men­tary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Several oppo­si­tion groups have remained adamant that Lavrov should not be allowed entry to Georgia.

Giga Bokeria, an MP from the European Georgia Party, said people would have a strong reaction if Lavrov were to visit.

‘I don’t have words to describe what this person means for this country’s occu­pa­tion. What kind of statement is “bypassing” the law in the first place? At least she could have said we’d change it, even though this would be shameful too.’

‘What rational interest is there in allowing Lavrov in when there’s an occu­pa­tion?!’ said Bokeria.

However, former Georgian president Giorgi Margve­lashvili said that Georgia should make a decision based on its national interests. He said Georgia was in danger of ‘angering our European Partners’.

Speaking to Formula TV on Thursday, Margve­lashvili said that by not allowing Lavrov in, Georgia might win ‘a moment of dignity’, but that this could undermine Georgia’s image in the eyes of other countries.

He also said that a visit by Lavrov would present an oppor­tu­ni­ty for Georgia to show the world how much Georgians protest occu­pa­tion.

‘Bypassing’ the law

Teo Piran­ishvili, a lawyer at the Human Rights Education and Mon­i­tor­ing Centre told OC Media that there was no reason for Georgia to allow in the Russian del­e­ga­tion.

‘Madam president said that we would pri­ori­tise inter­na­tion­al law over national law. I can’t recall any inter­na­tion­al reg­u­la­tion that would oblige us to violate domestic laws’, said Piran­ishvili.

A group of non-gov­ern­men­tal organ­i­sa­tions, including the Open Society Georgia Foun­da­tion and the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Asso­ci­a­tion (GYLA) responded to Zurabishvili’s remarks about ‘bypassing’ the law with a common statement saying it ‘under­mines the rule of law and the fun­da­men­tal prin­ci­ples of democracy’.

‘Dis­re­gard­ing the law by the highest state and political authority will be a message to both inter­na­tion­al and Georgian society that laws are formality and that the author­i­ties will decide them­selves when they can be violated’, said the statement.