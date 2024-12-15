Georgia live updates | Backlash continues after ruling party elects new president

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests over Georgia’s EU accession U-turn.

Estonia sanctions Kobakhidze and 13 others

Estonia has imposed travel sanctions on 14 more Georgian officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Estonia’s Foreign Ministry said that the list of those sanctioned includes judges, while Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna wrote on Twitter that the ‘violence perpetrated by the Georgian authorities against protesters, journalists, and opposition leaders is criminal and against human rights’.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry has said developments in Georgia are to be discussed at the EU Foreign Affairs Council session tomorrow.

Estonia has already sanctioned 11 members of Georgia’s leadership and senior leaders, including Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili and Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri. That package of sanctions was coordinated with Latvia and Lithuania, who sanctioned 13 and 11 officials respectively.

Key events from yesterday: