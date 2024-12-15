Georgia live updates | Backlash continues after ruling party elects new president

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests over Georgia’s EU accession U-turn.
- Help us hold power to account; Become an OC Media Member.
- Donate to our collective fundraiser to help Georgian media survive an authoritarian crackdown.
15 Dec 2024, 14:21
Estonia sanctions Kobakhidze and 13 others
Estonia has imposed travel sanctions on 14 more Georgian officials, including Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.
Estonia’s Foreign Ministry said that the list of those sanctioned includes judges, while Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna wrote on Twitter that the ‘violence perpetrated by the Georgian authorities against protesters, journalists, and opposition leaders is criminal and against human rights’.
The Estonian Foreign Ministry has said developments in Georgia are to be discussed at the EU Foreign Affairs Council session tomorrow.
Estonia has already sanctioned 11 members of Georgia’s leadership and senior leaders, including Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili and Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri. That package of sanctions was coordinated with Latvia and Lithuania, who sanctioned 13 and 11 officials respectively.
15 Dec 2024, 14:04
Key events from yesterday:
- Georgian Dream has elected Mikheil Kavelashvili as President of Georgia. Kavelashvili is a former footballer and a member of the anti-western People’s Power — a Georgian Dream offshoot group. The opposition boycotted the vote.
- Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze has postponed lighting the Christmas tree in front of parliament — an area that has become the epicentre of anti-government protests. Kaladze cited ‘aggressive protesters’ present at the location of the event.
- Several protests were held in Tbilisi, including a march of hiking enthusiasts and a mothers' march. Protests also took place in other cities.
- President Salome Zourabichvili made an appearance at yesterday’s protest in Tbilisi, wishing everyone a peaceful evening and urging the protesters to maintain a peaceful gathering
Live
Key events from yesterday: