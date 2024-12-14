Georgia live updates | Presidential elections held as mass protests continue

We continue our live coverage of the fallout and widespread protests over Georgia’s EU accession U-turn.

MEPs call for immediate sanctions

A cross-delegation of MEPs who visited Tbilisi on Thursday have called on the EU to ‘immediately introduce sanctions against all those leading political figures who played a role in orchestrating the democratic backsliding, severe election violations, and the brutal violence against hundreds of peaceful protesters’ in a letter addressed to Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas and Commissioner for Englargement Marta Kos.

The MEPs also urged EU member states to impose ‘unilateral individual sanctions without any delay’ and called on EU leaders to avoid meeting with leaders and representatives from the ruling Georgian Dream party.

As a solution to the political crisis, the MEPs called for new elections to take place within a year, which would be conducted under an ‘improved electoral environment by an independent and impartial election administration, under international observation’.

Protesters carry diplomas to mock presidential candidate

Protesters have brought their diplomas to the protest in front of the Georgian parliament building, highlighting presidential candidate Mikheil Kavelashvili’s lack of higher education.

Der Spiegel: EU coalition willing to adopt sanctions individually without Hungary

The German news website Der Spiegel has reported that the German Foreign Office intends to push for possible EU sanctions against the Georgian government, and that a corresponding initiative will be made on Monday at the meeting of EU foreign ministers.

The media outlet also reported that if Hungary blocked sanctions at the EU level, a coalition of willing EU member states would be formed, citing information from diplomatic circles.

‘The sanctions are to be exclusively so-called individual sanctions, which are only directed against certain representatives. Visa restrictions for Georgian Dream party officials are cited as an example. The aim is to avoid affecting the population under any circumstances’, Der Spiegel reported.

According to the media outlet, this plan to act without Hungary was said to have been discussed on the sidelines of the Weimar Triangle meeting between German European Minister Anna Lührmann, Polish European Minister Adam Szłapka, and French European Minister Benjamin Haddad.

COE Commissioner for human rights meets with Georgian human rights defenders

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O'Flaherty, met with human rights defenders in Georgia yesterday to discuss the human rights situation in the country.

European Film Academy calls for release of Georgian actor

The European Film Academy has called on the Georgian authorities to ‘immediately and unconditionally’ release Georgian actor Andro Chichinadze, who was detained on 5 December on charges of ‘organising, leading, participating in, and publicly calling for violent actions’.

‘The arrest appears to be part of broader government efforts to suppress peaceful protests and intimidate the public, raising serious concerns about the freedom of expression and the safety of artists in Georgia’, the statement read.

The Academy noted that they were worried about Chichinadze’s ‘mental and physical well-being’, and encouraged all other film and cultural institutions around the world to join them in calling for Chichinadze’s unconditional release.

Protesters reach the Georgian Parliament

People began gathering as early as 7:00 near the Tbilisi Concert Hall in preparation for a march to the Georgian Parliament to protest against the presidential elections being held as well as the government’s EU u-turn.

Students began marching at 8:00 towards parliament, reaching the building on Rustaveli Avenue by 9:00 when the voting began.

People have started gathering by Parliament from early morning to protest against what they see as illegitimate presidential elections to take place today. The only candidate, member of anti-Western People’s Power party, was nominated by Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Water cannons have been stationed at Liberty Square and police have blocked off the side streets as well as the main area in front of the parliament building.

Presidential elections begin at 9:00

The presidential elections have begun in the Georgian Parliament — voting will continue until 14:00. Only one candidate has been nominated: Mikheil Kavelashvili, a founding member of People’s Party, which yesterday moved into the ‘opposition’ in parliament.

During this period, the security level at parliament has been upgraded to yellow, which means that entry into the building will be possible only for members of the electoral college and persons invited by relevant structural units. In addition, only groups of media outlets that have received special one-time accreditation to cover the Georgian presidential elections will be allowed into the building.

Key events from yesterday: