Georgia to criminalise ‘sham marriages’, revises rules for foreign students

Georgia’s Interior Ministry has drafted a new bill criminalising ‘sham marriages’ between Georgian nationals and foreigners. The bill would revise rules for foreign students, as well as allow foreign nationals convicted of crimes to have the remainder of their sentence replaced with deportation from Georgia and a ban on re-entering the country.

The ministry said the need for the bill, published on Monday, stemmed from a desire to create ‘effective mechanisms for managing migration processes’ and strengthen state security. The proposed amendments would affect Georgia’s law on foreigners and nearly a dozen other legislations.

Under the proposed changes, the legislation would introduce a new type of residence permit in Georgia — a residence permit for the spouse of a Georgian citizen, to be issued until permanent residency is granted. At the same time, the rules surrounding marriage would be tightened, with a commission tasked with verifying the authenticity of marriages before residence permits are issued.

The amendments would also criminalise marriages between Georgian citizens and foreigners for the purpose of obtaining Georgian citizenship. Penalties could include deportation and a ban on re-entering Georgia for anywhere between two and 10 years, as well as fines, house arrest for one to two years, or imprisonment for up to two years.

The ministry further vowed to introduce the option of replacing the remainder of a foreign national’s prison sentence with deportation from Georgia and a ban on re-entering the country. The decision, which would not apply to prisoners held in high-risk penitentiary facilities, would be made by the Penitentiary Service council.

Other changes would concern foreign students. If adopted, the amendments would introduce additional admission requirements for foreign students at higher education and vocational institutions, including the submission of a language certificate or passing a language exam administered by Georgia’s National Assessment and Examinations Centre (NAEC).

‘This regulation will prevent students from enrolling in foreign-language programmes without actually possessing the necessary language competence’, the ministry said. In addition, a government decree would introduce a maximum quota for the admission of foreign students at educational institutions in Georgia.

Moreover, the educational institutions will be required to enter information on the enrolment of foreign students, their status, and other details into a unified information system, to which access will be granted to the Interior Ministry itself, along with several other ministries and the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG).

‘Educational institutions will be subject to administrative liability for violations of the rules on registering foreign students, with possible sanctions including fines, as well as restrictions on enrolling foreign students and the revocation of authorisation’, the ministry said.

The amendments would also affect study residence permits. Specifically, the law would clarify that applicants must be adults, while also defining grounds for revoking permits — including failure to meet academic requirements, violating employment conditions, or not physically remaining in Georgia for the legally required period.

Parts of the amendments concerned court proceedings, including provisions on shorter deadlines for appealing decisions, expedited case review timelines, and, in some cases, the consideration of cases without oral hearings.

In addition, in order to ‘combat and prevent illegal migration’, the ministry’s Migration Department would be granted the authority to carry out operational search measures.

In recent months, the Georgian government has increasingly spoken about restricting what it calls illegal migration, with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze describing the issue in February as one that is of particular concern to society.

Speaking about state efforts to mitigate this issue, Kobakhidze claimed that the Interior Ministry’s Migration Department had ‘deported more illegal migrants over the past year than in the previous 10 years combined’. Noting that ‘there is much to refine and improve’, Kobakhidze announced plans to strengthen the Migration Department, which he said would ‘fully free’ Georgia of illegal migrants within a ‘few years’.

Kobakhidze estimated the number of illegal migrants in Georgia at 20,000 — about 7.8% of the country’s total foreign population of 257,000 and 0.5% of the total population, which the National Statistics Office’s preliminary June 2025 census put at 3,914,000.

On the day the latest changes were announced, Georgia’s Parliamentary Speaker Shalva Papuashvili also commented on the issue. Criticising the EU once again, he said Brussels had handled migration processes ‘recklessly’, and warned that as the EU now moves toward stricter regulation, it is ‘expected that certain flows will shift towards Georgia’.

‘Therefore, it is important that, on the one hand, we address existing challenges and, on the other hand, ensure that we are prepared — in terms of the legal framework — for possible different migration processes’, he said.

The Georgian Parliament previously adopted amendments to migration-related legislation in June 2025. The package of amendments that mainly concerned foreigners who commit offences or overstayed, as well as the procedure for obtaining asylum.

Under other amendments, foreign nationals without permanent residency in Georgia are required to obtain work permits. In parallel, foreigners got sharply restricted from working in taxi and delivery services.