Georgia to test ‘over 1,000 people daily’

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Thursday, 30 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Abkhazia extended most of their anti-coronavirus measures until 15 May. Public transport between settlements will restart earlier but only on specific days and no more than three days a week; open-markets are also set to reopen on those days.

The authorities in South Ossetia said they were planning to rescind their stay-at-home order on 12 May ‘provided the epidemiological situation remains unchanged’. The authorities extended a ban on movement with Russia until 31 May.

Georgia said they planned to begin testing over 1,000 people daily, rising to 1,500–1,700 by 15 May.

