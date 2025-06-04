Georgians’ support for EU sees dramatic fall in latest Eurobarometer survey



Georgia’s new foreign agent law means OC Media’s team could face prison for speaking truth to power. Join the fight for free media in the Caucasus for as little as €5 and enjoy exclusive benefits from our team as a thank you. Become a member

Support for the EU has seen a dramatic fall in Georgia over the past year, according to the latest Standard Eurobarometer survey from the European Commission.

Asked their opinion on Georgia’s possible future membership in the EU, only 60% of respondents said it would be a good thing, down from 74% a year earlier.

While the EU only began running the ‘Standard Eurobarometer’ survey in Georgia in 2024, the latest figures represent a large divergence from polls conducted by other organisations in previous years. For over a decade, support among Georgians for EU membership has consistently polled over 80%.

Asked if Georgia would benefit from EU membership, a higher proportion, 75%, said it would, down from 86% a year ago, with 16% staying the country would not benefit.

Asked about their opinions of the EU more generally, only 37% said they had a very positive or fairly positive view of the bloc. The number of people reporting a negative image of the EU rose from 7% a year ago to 14%.

The survey comes after years of hostility towards the EU, and the West more broadly, from the ruling Georgian Dream party and its affiliated TV stations.

While the party nominally still supports EU membership, it has insisted Georgia should only join the bloc ‘with dignity’. In November 2024, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the country was postponing efforts to join the EU ‘until 2028’, triggering large protests that continue today.

The ruling party has also pushed a conspiracy theory that the EU has fallen under control of a ‘global war party’ or the ‘deep state’, which it claims is attempting to push Georgia to go to war against Russia.

The latest survey suggested that the government’s hostility towards Ukraine may also have had an effect on public opinion, though a large majority still expressed support for Ukraine.

In the latest survey, 65% said they supported the EU supplying weapons to Ukraine, down from 75% a year earlier. There were similar drops in the number of people supporting the EU welcoming refugees from Ukraine, providing financial and humanitarian assistance, and imposing sanctions on Russia, though all three also maintained majority support.

The survey also suggested that trust in the Georgian government had increased since the spring of 2024, from 44% to 51%.

Officials from Georgian Dream and its supporters celebrated the results of the poll, claiming that the fall in support for the EU was because they had supported the opposition, attempted to ‘drag’ Georgia into war, and threatened it with ‘economic ruin’.

In a clear sign that messaging had been coordinated on the issue, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, the Secretary General of Georgian Dream, and Zurab Kadagidze, a prominent member of the People’s Power party, gave almost identical word-for-word statements to the media.

‘At a time when they [the EU] presented Saakashvili to us as a European benchmark, radicalism as a civic standard, when they were trying to drag us into war and threatened us with economic ruin — naturally, there was going to be a response to that. People see all of this. I’m not at all surprised by the results you're referring to’, pro-government TV channel Imedi quoted Kaladze as saying.

Kadagidze’s own comments, while including the addition of the EU’s supposed attempts to ‘Ukrainise’ Georgia and ‘take over’ the judiciary, were otherwise almost identical.

‘They presented Saakashvili to us as a European benchmark, radicalism as a civic standard, they were trying to drag us into war and threatened us with economic ruin, called for the Ukrainisation of Georgia, tried to take over the judiciary in the name of European values — and now, behold the result!’, Kadagidze wrote on Facebook.

People’s Power is a pro-government party that Georgian Dream have claimed is a ‘healthy opposition’, as opposed to opposition parties that are critical of the government, whom they have labelled ‘radical opposition’ or ‘collective UNM’, in an attempt to associate them with the United National Movement party of former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

Opposition figures associated the drop in support to propaganda by the ruling party, with several conceding that it had been effective.

Grigol Gegelia, a leading member of the Lelo party, said it was the result of ‘a deliberate Russian special operation’ to influence public attitudes towards the EU.

‘Millions are being spent by Georgian Dream, including from our own pockets, for trolls, bots, and so-called [news] agencies to spread falsehoods about the EU’, he told the public broadcaster.

Beka Liluashvili, from Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia party, also associated the drop in support to propaganda from the ruling party,

‘It is precisely the issues tied to democracy, freedom, and independence that unite EU countries and form the basis of this union. Georgian Dream is fighting against these with propaganda’, he told the public broadcaster.

He also criticised other opposition parties for refusing to ‘fight or express its positions on Georgian Dream’s turf’.

‘When they boycott a parliamentary commission, part of the responsibility falls on them too. If they continue like this, of course, Georgian Dream’s propaganda will work’, he said.

The latest Standard Eurobarometer survey was carried out in Georgia between 27 March and 17 April 2025 and included 1,011 respondents.

Additional reporting by Mikheil Gvadzabia.



