German police raid MPs’ homes in Azerbaijan bribery probe

German police have raided the prop­er­ties of Christian Demo­c­ra­t­ic party MP Karin Strenz and former MP Eduard Lintner; the two are suspected of accepting bribes to lobby for Azer­bai­jan.

The raids on Thursday were part of an inves­ti­ga­tion by the Frankfurt Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany into an alleged large-scale campaign of bribery of German politi­cians by the Azer­bai­jani gov­ern­ment.

Inves­ti­ga­tors searched 16 prop­er­ties belonging to 52-years-old Strentz, including her offices and flat, as well as other flats, business premises, and offices owned by the MP in Berlin, Meck­len­burg-Western Pomerania, Bavaria and Belgium.

Earlier that day, the Bundestag voted to waive Strentz’s immunity and approved search and seizure orders.

Strentz is suspected of receiving at least ₼22,000 ($24,200) in exchange for lobbying for the Azer­bai­jani gov­ern­ment. The money was allegedly sent through a lobbying firm owned by Lintner.

Both were members of the Par­lia­men­tary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) at the time of the alleged crime, between 2008 and 2016.

The alle­ga­tions against Lintner, a former MP from the Christian Demo­c­ra­t­ic party’s sister party, the Christian Social Union in Bavaria and a former State Secretary of the Interior Ministry, are far more serious, Frank­furten All­ge­meine reports.

From 2008 to 2016, Lintner is alleged to have received a total of around ₼4 million ($4.4 million) from the Azer­bai­jani Gov­ern­ment through bank accounts in the Baltics owned by British shell companies. The companies have been attrib­uted to the ‘Azer­bai­jani Laun­dro­mat’ scandal.

He allegedly received the money to buy favour with other MPs in PACE, after deducting his own remu­ner­a­tion. In return, these MPs are alleged to have made positive state­ments in the media about elections in Azer­bai­jan and delib­er­ate­ly spoken out against the existence of political prisoners in Azer­bai­jan.

Mem­ber­ship of PACE and the Council of Europe is con­di­tion­al on respect for human rights and the rule of law.

On Thursday German police also searched private flats belonging to Alexander Gauland, an MP and one of the founders and leaders of the far-right Alter­na­tive for Germany (AfD) party, in Potsdam and Frankfurt, after the Bundestag renounced his immunity.

The reason for the search, according to the police, was an inves­ti­ga­tion into a suspected tax offence. The prosecutor's office did not provide further infor­ma­tion on Thursday with reference to tax secrecy.

German media have spec­u­lat­ed that the searches were also a part of the same cor­rup­tion inves­ti­ga­tion.

Süd­deutsche Zeitung reported that the AfD had rejected the alle­ga­tions. ‘We consider the inves­ti­ga­tion process and measures to be unjus­ti­fied and dis­pro­por­tion­ate’, a spokesper­son report­ed­ly said.

Laws against bribing MPs were tightened in 2014, with pun­ish­ments of between six months to five years impris­on­ment according to the German Criminal Code, also the right to stand for election can also be revoked.

Transparency International complaint

In March, Trans­paren­cy Germany, Trans­paren­cy International’s German branch, filed a criminal complaint against Strentz and Lintner asking the Public Pros­e­cu­tor office to inves­ti­gate whether the politi­cians had violated German anti-cor­rup­tion laws.

Shortly after, the Bundestag fined Strentz around €20,000 for accepting a total of between €14,000 and €30,000 from lobbying firm Line M-Trade in 2014 and 2015. According to Der Spiegel, the agency, led by Lintner, was financed from Baku.

At the time, Strenz stated that she had provided con­sult­ing services for the company. ‘It was about promoting economic rela­tion­ships with a view to the possible creation of new jobs’, she said.

Strentz was one of only a few senior politi­cians in the EU to repeat­ed­ly defend the Azer­bai­jani gov­ern­ment. In June 2018, she received a life-long ban from entering the Council of Europe and PACE premises for a ‘serious violation of the ethical rules’ of PACE related to her con­nec­tions to Azer­bai­jan.

In 2015, Strentz was the only German MP in the Council of Europe to vote against a demand to release political prisoners in Azer­bai­jan. Along with Leitner, she par­tic­i­pat­ed in an election obser­va­tion mission during the 2015 par­lia­men­tary elections in Azer­bai­jan, but kept the money she had received from the Azer­bai­jani gov­ern­ment a secret.

She said later that she was not aware that the money came from Azer­bai­jan.

In August, the Rostock and Munich public Prosecutor’s Offices dismissed the complaint by Trans­paren­cy Germany.

‘We have found no evidence that there is a crime’, the then spokesper­son for the General Prosecutor’s Office in Rostock said.

Lintner responded by calling the complaint ‘a PR comedy by Trans­paren­cy’.

The Azerbaijani Laundromat scandal

The raids of the prop­er­ties of German MPs is related to a scandal resulting from an inves­ti­ga­tion by the Organised Crime and Cor­rup­tion Reporting Project (OCCRP) in September 2017.

The OCCRP revealed that Azer­bai­jani author­i­ties laundered almost $3 billion in the UK between 2012–2014, which was used to bribe high-level EU and UN figures.

Following the inves­ti­ga­tion, the OCCRP’s website was blocked in Azer­bai­jan. The press service of the President of Azer­bai­jan has denied the accu­sa­tions, blaming ‘George Soros and the Armenian lobby’ for the inves­ti­ga­tion.

The Azer­bai­jani Laun­dro­mat, as the inves­ti­ga­tion calls it, was a complex money-laun­der­ing scheme which chan­nelled $2.9 billion between 2012–2014 with the help of four UK-reg­is­tered shell companies.

According to the OCCRP, money was used to buy silence, with the trans­ac­tions completed before Azer­bai­jani author­i­ties jailed roughly 90 jour­nal­ists, oppo­si­tion politi­cians, and activists after 2104.

For example, one of the ben­e­fi­cia­ries of the scheme was Luca Volontè, a senior Italian delegate at the Par­lia­men­tary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Volontè voted down a report in 2013 crit­i­cis­ing Azer­bai­jan for its human rights record.

Although the primary source of the money was not clear in all cases, it report­ed­ly came from companies connected to Azer­bai­jani President Ilham Aliyev, state min­istries, and IBAZ, Azerbaijan’s largest inter­na­tion­al bank. The Guardian called the evidence ‘over­whelm­ing’.

In April 2018, PACE concluded that cor­rup­tion alle­ga­tions were true and declared a policy of zero tolerance of cor­rup­tion to ‘restore its cred­i­bil­i­ty’.

