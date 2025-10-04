Interior Ministry launches criminal investigation

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

At a press briefing this evening, deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said a criminal investigation ‘in connection with the unlawful and violent acts carried out by the organisers and participants of the ongoing rally in Tbilisi’ was launched.

The articles mentioned by Darakhvelidze cover assault on a police officer; calls to violently change Georgia’s constitutional order or to overthrow state power; damage or destruction of property; the organisation, leadership of, or participation in group violence; and the seizure or attempted blockade of an object of strategic or special importance.