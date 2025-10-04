Interior Ministry launches criminal investigation
At a press briefing this evening, deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said a criminal investigation ‘in connection with the unlawful and violent acts carried out by the organisers and participants of the ongoing rally in Tbilisi’ was launched.
The articles mentioned by Darakhvelidze cover assault on a police officer; calls to violently change Georgia’s constitutional order or to overthrow state power; damage or destruction of property; the organisation, leadership of, or participation in group violence; and the seizure or attempted blockade of an object of strategic or special importance.