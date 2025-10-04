Media logo

Investigation launched into obstruction of pro-government media

by OC Media

Georgia’s Prosecutor’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into incidents of ‘unlawful interference with journalists in the course of their professional activities’.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the probe was initiated following media reports that protesters obstructed the work of pro-government channel Imedi and the Public Broadcaster. Journalists were reportedly targeted with ‘pepper spray and physical interference’.

The Public Broadcaster has been a frequent site of protests over the past year, amid allegations of alignment with the ruling party and multiple dismissals of journalists.

The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 03 October 2025Members only

