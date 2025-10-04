Media logo

Ivanishvili: ‘we paid respect to our ancestors’

Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, along with prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze, parliamentary chair Shalva Papuashvili and Tbilisi mayor Kakha Kaladze have declared victory at the party’s main office.

‘This is what Georgia deserves. This is what our history deserves. What our genes deserve. By [winning the election] we paid respect to our ancestors’, he said.

‘The modern method of conquest is agents. Through agents, larger and far more developed countries and many nations lost their sovereignty […] Many nations are being driven toward catastrophe — and it is their own people, part of their own societies that are leading them there’, he said.

‘With just this method, the most civilized and the most powerful states are brought to their knees — they [agents?] are destroying their economies, they are tearing apart their societies. There are terrible divisions. Nations are being mashed together and this is the kind of perverted way of life they created for them’, he continued.

Ivanishvili followed this by saying that Georgia is the only state in the world that managed to expel agents, mentioning the former ruling party the United National Movement (UNM).

‘Behind them stands a much greater evil, and anyone who understands politics knows very well which forces support them and what is happening in the world today’. He added that he wouldn’t go into more detail about it.

‘We are the most gifted nation and we have proven it — we are the only state that managed, through unity, to send away this externally controlled, conquering power. We are gradually reclaiming our sovereignty’.

