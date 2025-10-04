Joe Wilson expresses support to protest
US Congressperson Joe Wilson, a vocal critic of the Georgian government, has commented on the protest.
Long live free Georgia! America stands with the Georgian people in their fight for freedom and opposition to the Iranian/Chinese/Russian regime that attempts to dominate their country 🇬🇪🇺🇸— Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) October 4, 2025
Wilson was the original sponsor of the MEGOBARI Act, which called for sanctions against members of Georgian Dream and their associates. The act passed the US House of Representatives in May but remains stalled in the Senate.