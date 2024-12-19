Media logo

Key events from yesterday

  • At a press briefing after meeting with the opposition and civil society groups, President Zourabichvili has stated that new elections must be called ‘very soon’, adding that she would join the protesters in front of the parliament today at 21:00.
  • On the 24th day of the protest in Tbilisi, the atmosphere was festive, as tens of thousands of people from different regions of Georgia marched through the city, accompanied by traditional Georgian dances and songs.
  • The ruling party attempted to positively spin the OSCE/ODIHR’s final report on the October elections, which was highly critical of the vote. Opposition groups called the report historically negative, while the president said it was time for Georgia’s partners to demand new elections.
  • Sweden and Norway, based on the OSCE/ODIHR report, once again criticised the the way the October elections were conducted.
  • Latvia imposed sanctions on 13 more Georgian citizens, although their identities have not been specified.
