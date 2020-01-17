Khorava Street Murders Chief Prosecutor re-nominated 19 months after resigning

Former Chief Pros­e­cu­tor of Georgia Irakli Shotadze has been nominated to regain the post, just 19 months after stepping down.

Shotadze served in the position from November 2015 until the spring of 2018, when he was forced to resign amidst large protests in Tbilisi over his and other officials’ handling of the Khorava Street killings.

Shotadze was formally nominated to the Pros­e­cu­to­r­i­al Council a day before the 17 January deadline by the Archil Prangishvili, rector of the Georgian Technical Uni­ver­si­ty.

On 17 January, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia hailed Shotadze’s nom­i­na­tion, calling him a ‘worthy pro­fes­sion­al’ and a ‘worthy candidate’.

Leading Georgian rights groups including the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Asso­ci­a­tion, Trans­paren­cy Inter­na­tion­al — Georgia, and the Human Rights Education and Mon­i­tor­ing Centre (EMC) have urged the ruling Georgian Dream party not to confirm him. The groups iden­ti­fied him as ‘the only realistic candidate’ at this point.

The news came three days after the Coalition for an Inde­pen­dent and Trans­par­ent Judiciary, a platform uniting these and other civil society groups, com­plained of a lack of trans­paren­cy in the selection process for Chief Pros­e­cu­tor.

They called on the ruling party not to select a candidate ‘according to narrow party interests’ but with a political consensus.

In July 2018, the Coalition noted that Shotadze, as well as his three pre­de­ces­sors named by Justice Minister Tea Tsu­lukiani, had failed to be ‘polit­i­cal­ly neutral’.

According to 2017–2018 con­sti­tu­tion­al amend­ments that came into force in 2019, the Prosecutor’s Office should be fully inde­pen­dent from the gov­ern­ment.

Shotadze stepped down on 31 May 2018 as pro­test­ers gathered outside the Prosecutor’s Office in Tbilisi.

The protests were sparked after Tbilisi City Court made it clear that pros­e­cu­tors had failed to identify all of the killers of 16-year-old Davit Saralidze. Saralidze was one of two boys fatally stabbed during a school brawl in Tbilisi in December 2017.

Despite his departure over the court ruling, few within Georgian Dream crit­i­cised Shotadze, with many hailing his decision to ‘take respon­si­bil­i­ty’. Justice Minister Tsu­lukiani argued he should not have resigned, calling him Georgia’s ‘best chief pros­e­cu­tor ever’.

Saralidze’s father, Zaza Saralidze, continued to lead large street rallies in the capital in protest at what he said was a ‘com­pro­mised inves­ti­ga­tion’.

He was supported by several oppo­si­tion parties and local rights groups, who accused the author­i­ties of sab­o­tag­ing the inves­ti­ga­tion into the killings. They accused Mirza Subeliani, the father of one of the par­tic­i­pants of the brawl and a high ranking employee at the Prosecutor’s Office of tampering with evidence and pres­sur­ing witnesses.

In September 2018, an oppo­si­tion-led par­lia­men­tary com­mis­sion into the stabbings produced a damning 67-page report con­firm­ing the father’s claims, and accusing Shotadze of either ‘neg­li­gence’ or ‘abuse of power’.

In March 2019, Subeliani was convicted for a ‘con­ceal­ing a crime’, and in June 2018 his nephew, Mikheil Kalandia, was charged with Saralidze’s murder.

The gov­ern­ment has disputed calls that Shotadze and other high-ranking officials should be inves­ti­gat­ed over their initial failure to prosecute all of the killers.

After his resignation

Shotadze’s name resur­faced several times following his res­ig­na­tion.

In September, TBC Bank founder and newcomer to Georgian politics Mamuka Khaz­aradze accused former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivan­ishvili of pres­sur­ing him ‘several years ago’ by having then-Chief Pros­e­cu­tor Shotadze present at an informal meeting.

According to Khaz­aradze, the meeting concerned his legal dispute with busi­ness­man Ivane Chkhar­tishvili.

‘I left the meeting with a heavy heart because I witnessed how issues are solved in the country. An actual [Chief] Pros­e­cu­tor discusses with you who is right and wrong… This shows that insti­tu­tion­al order is dys­func­tion­al in the country’, Khaz­aradze claimed in an interview with Palitra News on 12 September.

Georgian Dream dismissed the alle­ga­tion as ‘gossip’.

Murder plot against ‘the most senior cleric’

Oppo­si­tion groups European Georgia and the United National Movement demanded Shotadze’s res­ig­na­tion as early as in February 2017, for insin­u­at­ing earlier that month that arch­priest Giorgi Mamaladze sought to kill the head of Georgian Orthodox Church Ilia II.

Mamaladze was arrested on 10 February on suspicion of planning to commit murder, as he was about to board a flight to Berlin, where the head of the Church, Patriarch Ilia II, was receiving treatment. Critics accused Shotadze of mis­lead­ing the public by saying that ‘the most senior cleric’ was the target.

The Prosecutor’s Office imme­di­ate­ly clas­si­fied the inves­ti­ga­tion and barred lawyers from dis­clos­ing details of the case.

Leading rights groups remain convinced that Mamaladze’s case has still not been properly inves­ti­gat­ed.

[Read the latest on this topic on OC Media: Georgian president refuses to pardon ‘poison plot’ arch­priest Giorgi Mamaladze]

Attack on Tordia

In 2017, the Chair of Georgia’s State Audit Service Lasha Tordia accused Shotadze of covering for former Chief Pros­e­cu­tor Otar Part­skha­l­adze, whom Shotadze pre­vi­ous­ly described as his ‘friend’.

In November 2013, Shotadze was appointed First Deputy Pros­e­cu­tor under Part­skha­l­adze, who served as Chief Pros­e­cu­tor for just 47 days.

Tordia claimed that on 12 May 2017, Otar Part­skha­l­adze attacked him in a restau­rant in Tbilisi after his office inves­ti­gat­ed real estate cor­rup­tion between him and Tbilisi City Hall.

Tordia accused the Chief Prosecutor’s Office under Shotadze and the Interior Ministry of failing to probe the findings by his office, which later also ‘encour­aged’ Part­skha­l­adze to retaliate against him.

Tordia also accused Shotadze of being behind an anonymous leak of footage of an alter­ca­tion Tordia had in 2016 with others, in order to ‘smear’ him amidst alle­ga­tions he levied against Part­skha­l­adze over the May assault.

Part­skha­l­adze was charged over the brawl six months after Shotadze resigned. He was released on bail soon after on the prosecution’s request.

While the case is still in court, Shotadze’s successor, Shalva Tadumadze praised Part­skha­l­adze in July for ‘forging trans­paren­cy and openness’ in the Chief Prosecutor’s Office.

Secret recordings

‘This Concerns You’, a campaign against illegal wire­tap­ping uniting several rights groups, demanded Shotadze step down less than five months after he became Georgia’s Chief Pros­e­cu­tor for ‘inef­fec­tive’ inves­ti­ga­tions against unlawful record­ings.

Local rights advocates had been demanding that Georgian Dream thor­ough­ly probe illegally obtained and leaked record­ings, including sex tapes, since they gained power in 2012. They insisted on Shotadze’s res­ig­na­tion after in March 2016, several public figures were anony­mous­ly black­mailed with online leaks.

The leaking of intimate footage of gov­ern­ment critics as a form of blackmail has continued to plague Georgian politics up to late 2019.

[Read more on OC Media: Four Georgian officials allegedly targetted in new sex-tape scandal]

Unsolved investigations into Mukhtarli’s abduction and Machalikashvili’s death

Under Shotadze, the state pros­e­cu­tion also took over the inves­ti­ga­tion into the dis­ap­pear­ance of Azer­bai­jani jour­nal­ist Afgan Mukharli from Tbilisi on 29 May 2017.

The case, initially inves­ti­gat­ed by the Interior Ministry, still remains unsolved and has not pro­gressed after then-Chief Pros­e­cu­tor Shotadze argued it could not do so as Azer­bai­jan had prevented Georgian inves­ti­ga­tors from ques­tion­ing Mukhtarli.

Mukhtarli appeared in Azer­bai­jani custody the day after last being seen in Tbilisi. He was later charged with smuggling €10,000 in cash, illegal border crossing, and resisting police, even­tu­al­ly being sentenced to six years impris­on­ment.

Mukhtarli’s sup­port­ers and human rights advocates held several rallies in Tbilisi demanding a proper inves­ti­ga­tion.

According to a survey from the Caucasus Research Resource Centers com­mis­sioned by Trans­paren­cy Inter­na­tion­al — Georgia on the anniver­sary of Mukhtarli's dis­ap­pear­ance, 33% of respon­dents said they believed the Georgian author­i­ties were somehow involved in the incident.

On 16 January, EMC named the fatal shooting of Temirlan Macha­likashvili, a 19-year-old ethnic Kist from Georgia’s Pankisi Valley in late 2017, as another high profile case that the Prosecutor's Office under Shotadze failed to inves­ti­gate.

[Read EMC’s Tamta Mikeladze’s opinion on OC Media: Nearly two years after the killing of Temirlan Macha­likashvili there are still no answers]