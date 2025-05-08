Media logo
Monday, 12 May 2025

Daily Brief

Friday, 9 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * The Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, has stated that Armenia investigated all ceasefire violation claims made by Baku and shared the findings with Azerbaijan, concluding that ‘in general, there were no such violations’. He added that Armenia also provided Azerbaijan with information on violations committed by the Azerbaijani side and expects a thorough investigation. A Factor TV report on Wednesday suggested that talks had taken place between Yerevan and Bak

Daily Brief

Thursday, 8 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan yesterday shouted at an MP during a parliamentary session after she accused him of having no ‘political will’ to hold his team accountable for allegations of corruption. Pashinyan responded to the accusation by saying that if he had gone by press reports about corruption allegations, his government ‘would have hanged you and deported you from Armenia altogether’. * Pashinyan also said that his government adopted ‘a balanced and balancing foreign policy

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 7 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * On Tuesday, the Defence Minister Suren Papikyan met with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias during his official visit to Greece. They discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation in the defence sector, and ‘emphasised their readiness to further enhance cooperation in the fields of military education, experience exchange across various domains, and other areas’. Papikyan also participated in the opening ceremony of the DEFEA-2025 international defence exhibition. * Russian Fore

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 6 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * Parliamentary Speaker Alen Simonyan, refraining from sharing details, has said that ‘there are discussions and very active discussions’ around the sighting of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan. * Simonyan accused Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan of ‘having a status of a Russian spy in Armenia’. According to Simonyan, Kocharyan was ‘pursuing Russian interests and rendering services only in that direction’. * Additionally, Simonyan has said that ‘a hybrid war is being waged agai

Pro-government media, MPs, and Patriarchate attack Tbilisi theatre’s ‘blasphemous’ play

Son of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission chair accused of domestic violence

Georgian officials slam EU over candidate meeting snub

Batumi Police Chief says Amaghlobeli could avoid imprisonment with ‘simple actions’

Pashinyan attends Victory Day parade in Moscow for the second time

Former post office head jailed in Karachay-Cherkessia over Ingushetian pension fraud case

Putin urges Georgians to ‘preserve the good traditions of friendship’ ahead of Victory Day

CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 12 May 2025Members only

