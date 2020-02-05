New detentions of Ingush-Chechen land deal activists

Этот пост доступен на языках: Русский

Twelve more people have been detained in Ingushetia over last year’s protests against the Ingush-Chechen land deal. Those detained included Isropil Nalgiyev, a blogger who has exten­sive­ly covered the protests and sub­se­quent arrests in Ingushetia.

Magomed Bekov, a lawyer rep­re­sent­ing several activists against the deal, told OC Media that the security forces raided homes in three villages in Ingushetia and one in the neigh­bour­ing Republic of North Ossetia–Alania on Tuesday.

He said that elec­tron­ic equipment was seized from many during the searches.

Nine of the detainees were released after being ques­tioned, while three remain in detention.

Since a large protest on 27 March 2019 in the Ingush capital Magas turned violent, dozens of par­tic­i­pants have been arrested and charged. The pro­test­ers were demanding the reversal of a deal that handed 9% of Ingushetia’s territory to neigh­bour­ing Chechnya.

Nalgiyev’s mother, Liza Nalgiyeva, told OC Media that her son was detained on suspicion of ‘par­tic­i­pa­tion in an extremist community’.

Similar accu­sa­tions of creating and par­tic­i­pat­ing in an extremist community were brought against protest leaders in January.

She said that masked armed men turned up at their house in the village of Ali-yurt, 8 kilo­me­ters from Magas, at around 6:00 on Tuesday. She said that the search lasted for two hours and that her son’s mobile phone and laptop were seized.

According to Nalgiyeva, after the search, she and her son were taken to the Inves­tiga­tive Depart­ment in Vladikavkaz, the capital of North Ossetia. She said she was also ques­tioned and released in the afternoon.

‘I was already at home when Isropil called and informed me that he was taken to [the temporary detention center in] Nalchik [the capital of Kabardino–Balkaria]’, she said.

According to Nalgiyeva, the cars that security forces arrived in had no number plates. She said that just before crossing into North Ossetia, they stopped and attached number plates belonging to the Republic of North Ossetia–Alania.

‘Isropil was provided with an appointed lawyer’, she said.

‘Last spring, the court fined him ₽10,000 ($160) for par­tic­i­pat­ing in a rally in Magas. He com­plained to the European Court of Human Rights for unlawful pros­e­cu­tion for par­tic­i­pat­ing in a public rally and of prolonged detention’.

Bekov said that relatives of all the detainees were ‘forcibly taken to Vladikavkaz and released after ques­tion­ing’.

‘The use of violence against government officials’

Another of the pro­test­ers detained on Tuesday, Amirkhan Bekov, was denied access to his lawyer while in detention in the Inves­tiga­tive Committee of Vladikavkaz, lawyer Magomed Bekov told OC Media.

‘[Bekov] was detained under an article on the use of violence against gov­ern­ment officials, but he refused to testify’, Magomed Bekov said.

Another par­tic­i­pant of the 27 March rally detained on Tuesday was 55-year-old resident of Ingushetia Mukharbek Mamatov, according to Magomed Abubakarov, another lawyer rep­re­sent­ing par­tic­i­pants of the protest.

According to Abubakarov, masked security forces broke into Mamatov’s house to take him away without iden­ti­fy­ing them­selves.

‘They didn’t introduce them­selves, they didn’t show any documents. His relatives didn’t even know who detained him, they said that later they would learn [about it] from the inves­ti­ga­tor’, he told OC Media.

According to Abubakarov, Mamatov is now in a pre-trial detention centre in Nalchik, Kabardino-Balkaria.

He said that Mamatov was also detained and ques­tioned on suspicion of ‘using violence against gov­ern­ment officials’.

‘Perhaps the article will be re-qualified to a lighter one’, Abubakarov added. ‘The suspect partially pleaded guilty’.

‘The Ingush case’

Human rights activists have labelled the mass deten­tions in Ingushetia of pro­test­ers against the Ingush–Chechen land deal ‘the Ingush case’.

The deal was signed on 26 September 2018 by the heads of the two republics — Ramzan Kadyrov and Yunus-Bek Yevkurov — without a popular ref­er­en­dum. It led to massive street protests in Ingushetia from October 2018 to March 2019.

At a rally on 27 March 2019, a clash broke out between pro­test­ers and security forces, as a result of which more than 30 par­tic­i­pants in the rally were arrested and accused of using violence against gov­ern­ment officials.

The protest leaders who were arrested were later accused of organ­is­ing the violence.

By the end of December, three people had been convicted and sentenced from 4 to 18 months in a penal colony. The Memorial Human Rights Centre has called the six arrested protest leaders ‘political prisoners’.