Nikol Pashinyan: ‘I have a signed a statement on the termination of the Karabakh War’

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that he has signed a statement ‘on the termination of the Karabakh war’. The agreement was also signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said.

This story will be updated.