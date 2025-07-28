Work For Us
Part-time Social Media & Marketing Intern
OC Media is looking for a part-time intern to help with the daily operations of our Social Media and Marketing team.
This opportunity is open to students and recent graduates who want to gain experience working in a multinational newsroom.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Assisting with social media management and content creation
- Helping the marketing team with daily tasks
- Supporting the production and distribution of newsletters
- Monitoring on news coverage across the Caucasus
We’re looking for someone with:
- Basic graphic design skills and strong attention to detail
- Basic video editing abilities
- Fluency in English
- Knowledge of the Caucasus region
- Proficiency in Georgian, Armenian, Azerbaijani, or Russian is a plus
- Previous experience in content creation is an advantage
If you have any samples of your work, please include them with your application.
What we offer:
- Renumeration to be discussed in the interview
- Flexible schedule (20 hours in a week)
- Training and mentorship from experienced journalists and editors
- A place in a supportive, multinational editorial team
- The opportunity to pitch creative ideas and projects
How to apply:
Email [email protected] with the subject line: Multimedia Intern / Your name
Include:
- Your CV.
- A one-page cover letter telling us why you’re interested and what makes you a good fit.
- Contact details for two references (name, position, email, phone number).
Deadline - August 17