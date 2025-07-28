Part-time Social Media & Marketing Intern

OC Media is looking for a part-time intern to help with the daily operations of our Social Media and Marketing team.



This opportunity is open to students and recent graduates who want to gain experience working in a multinational newsroom.



Your responsibilities will include:



Assisting with social media management and content creation

Helping the marketing team with daily tasks

Supporting the production and distribution of newsletters

Monitoring on news coverage across the Caucasus



We’re looking for someone with:

Basic graphic design skills and strong attention to detail

Basic video editing abilities

Fluency in English

Knowledge of the Caucasus region

Proficiency in Georgian, Armenian, Azerbaijani, or Russian is a plus

Previous experience in content creation is an advantage

If you have any samples of your work, please include them with your application.



What we offer:



Renumeration to be discussed in the interview

Flexible schedule (20 hours in a week)

Training and mentorship from experienced journalists and editors

A place in a supportive, multinational editorial team

The opportunity to pitch creative ideas and projects

How to apply:

Email [email protected] with the subject line: Multimedia Intern / Your name



Include:

Your CV.

A one-page cover letter telling us why you’re interested and what makes you a good fit.

Contact details for two references (name, position, email, phone number).



Deadline - August 17